RETRO Clothing Homer Simpson 'ASSASSIN' shoes: Pre-order, price, and more details explored 

The 'ASSASSIN' sneaker from The Simpsons is now being offered in real life after the real-world creation of Mario and Astro Boy's boots earlier this year by Red Wing and MSCHF, respectively. The latest ASSASSIN shoes are designed and offered by a popular retailer, RETRO Clothing.

The RETRO Clothing 'ASSASSIN' shoes are available for pre-order until April 25, 2023. These shoes are offered with a retail price tag of $180 for each pair. These pairs are accessible via the online store of RETRO Clothing, in sizes varying from US6 to US13.

RETRO Clothing Homer Simpson’s ASSASSIN shoes are adorned with black, white, and yellow overlays

If you are a fan of The Simpsons, you might have noticed a pair of sneakers that Homer Simpson once coveted: the ASSASSIN shoes. These are a sophisticated type of running shoes with velcro straps, water pumps on the tongue flaps, and reflective side walls. Ned Flanders owns a pair, as did Homer Simpson before Santa's Little Helper destroyed them.

The ASSASSIN shoes first appeared in season 2, episode 9 of The Simpsons, titled Dead Putting Society. In this episode, Homer challenges Ned to a miniature golf tournament between their sons, Bart and Todd. Homer sees Ned wearing the ASSASSIN shoes and becomes jealous of his neighbor's wealth and lifestyle.

He decides to buy a pair for himself but finds out that they are sold out everywhere. He eventually finds a pair at an outlet store, but they are too small for him. He tries to squeeze his feet into them but injures himself and loses the golf bet.

The ASSASSIN shoes were inspired by the Nike Air Trainer SC worn by Bo Jackson, a famous athlete who played baseball and football in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The shoes also featured a parody of Reebok’s Pump technology, which was popular at the time. The original pair had a Nike Swoosh logo on the heel counter, but this was later removed for legal reasons.

For decades, the ASSASSIN shoes, along with the Nike Mag from Back to the Future II, were considered one of the most mythical sneakers in pop culture history. However, unlike the Nike Mag, which was eventually released in real life in both non-lacing and power-lacing versions, the ASSASSIN shoes remained a fictional product.

In 2023, these fictional footwear designs finally took shape thanks to RETRO Clothing, an independent label. The description of these themed shoes on the seller's website reads,

“Assassins are a sophisticated type of running shoes with Velcro straps, a water pump on the tongue, reflective side walls, and a retail price of $125 on the show. Ned Flanders owns a pair, as did Homer Simpson before they were destroyed by Santa's Little Helper.”

The shoes feature minor modifications from the original design, such as an upside-down Swoosh on the heel counter, Homer’s name embroidered on the heel in Homer's typeface, and RETRO in a varsity-style typeface on the tongue. The shoes also come with a water pump on the tongue that works.

If you want to own a piece of Simpsons' history and impress your friends with your sneaker game, this is your chance to get your hands on these rare kicks.

