Revolution x Chopard L.U.C 1860 watch: Everything we know so far

A significant item of watchmaking history is the Revolution x Chopard L.U.C 1860 watch. Two stalwarts of the watch business unite through this cooperation. Revolution, known for its innovative approach to journalism consumption and its unique releases, has teamed up with Chopard.

Chopard has the best reputation in the industry for craftsmanship and quality. They present a watch together that reflects their combined expertise and sense of style.

In watch culture, revolution has always been at the forefront. It vividly brings the tales behind the watches to life by delving deeply into them. Conversely, Chopard has a history of producing high-quality timepieces since its founding. An excellent illustration of this legacy is their L.U.C collection. The partnership seeks to honour historical customs, while including contemporary elements.

There are just 50 pieces of the Revolution x Chopard L.U.C. 1860 watch available. It went on sale for $25,200 through Revolution. The design of the new watch is an exact replica of the original L.U.C. 1860. It is a contemporary reinterpretation of a classic, made with innovative materials and skillful workmanship.

Revolution x Chopard L.U.C 1860 watch features an 8k yellow gold dial

Revolution x Chopard L.U.C 1860 watch (Image via Instagram/@revolution.watch)

The Revolution x Chopard L.U.C. 1860 watch showcases a 36.5mm case. This size is perfect for a variety of wrists. Made of Lucent Steel, the case shines with a unique glow. Inside, an 18k yellow gold dial features hand guilloché designs. These intricate patterns catch the eye immediately.

A snailed seconds subdial adds depth to the dial's design. The Chopard logo is placed tastefully in this layout. White gold chevron indices and hands enhance the watch face. They bring a polished look to the overall design.

At the heart of the Revolution x Chopard L.U.C 1860 watch lies the L.U.C 96.40-L caliber. This movement is not just any engine; it is COSC-certified. It means the watch meets high standards for precision. A swan neck regulator and hacking seconds ensure accuracy. The movement boasts a 65-hour power reserve. It is a feature watch enthusiasts will appreciate.

A 22k gold micro-rotor powers the movement. This rotor, along with notched crowns, bears the L.U.C logo. An engraving of “REVOLUTION EDITION” around the sapphire crystal's edge marks the collaboration. It is a detail that fans of both brands will cherish.

A thoughtful selection of a supple brown calfskin leather strap was made. It matches the dial's champagne hue. This combo has a tasteful yet understated appearance. The watch's comfortable wrist placement is guaranteed by the strap. This attribute renders the Revolution x Chopard L.U.C. 1860 watch appropriate for both everyday use and extraordinary events.

The Revolution x Chopard L.U.C. 1860 watch is an uncommon find because there were only 50 created. The selling price is $25,200. The watch's uniqueness, materials, and workmanship are all reflected in its price.

Those who are interested can buy it straight from Revolution. For watch fans and collectors alike, this Revolution and Chopard partnership is the highlight of the year.

Revolution x Chopard L.U.C 1860 watch (Image via Instagram/@revolution.watch)

The Revolution x Chopard L.U.C. 1860 watch is, in summary, a fantastic addition to the realm of high-end timepieces. It blends contemporary design with age-old artistry. This watch is more than simply a stopwatch. It is an artistic creation for the wrist.

