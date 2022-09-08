"Rewind it back": Fans criticize Andy for not questioning Caroline's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in RHODubai reunion

Bravo's RHODubai aired its Season 1 reunion on September 7, and tea was spilled. In what could be called a dramatic episode, unknown facts about Caroline were revealed.

Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury got into a heated argument when Lesa accused the latter of being mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's address book.

Fans who witnessed Lesa make this revelation were shocked. What shocked them even further was that the host of the reunion, Andy Cohen, did not extensively question Caroline about the dynamic between her and Epstein.

Beyoncé’s Wind Machine @MikeyTBH So we really just acknowledged that Caroline Stanbury not only admitted that she was friends with Jeffrey Epstein and co., but then showed proof that she was in Epstein’s book… and just moved on quickly from that? Hold on now, rewind it back Andy!!! #RHODubai So we really just acknowledged that Caroline Stanbury not only admitted that she was friends with Jeffrey Epstein and co., but then showed proof that she was in Epstein’s book… and just moved on quickly from that? Hold on now, rewind it back Andy!!! #RHODubai https://t.co/v7VeMrFPGm

RHODubai's Season 1 reunion was filled with juicy reveals, heated confrontations, emotional moments, and the 'Book of Lies'. It was when Andy brought out the book that the drama between Lesa and Caroline erupted.

Read on to learn more about what happened in RHODubai's reunion.

Things heat up between Lesa and Caroline at the RHODubai reunion

Bravo @BravoTV Ever since this moment, grammar has never been the same. Period. Dot. #RHODubai Ever since this moment, grammar has never been the same. Period. Dot. #RHODubai https://t.co/wvmqRccdBC

When Andy brought out the 'Book of Lies' there was a conversation about Lesa's design and a licensed design. Andy asked Lesa if she had purchased the license from Caroline, when Lesa quipped that she didn't license it from her because one would need to go through different manufacturers to license certain things.

Lesa then turned around to Caroline and told the RHODubai star to focus on her "bankrupt business". Continuing, Lesa shared:

"Focus on the fact that you can't even get a mortgage and stop worrying. You didn't get a mortgage, you were declined. The point is, focus on your own business. Focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein's notebook. Focus on all the things you have going."

Andy and the remaining cast members were shocked by Lesa's revelation. Andy immediately asked Caroline if what Lesa said was true and if she did know Jeffery Epstein.

In response, Caroline shared:

"I was very good friends with all of them."

The series then went on to show a clipping of Caroline's name in the notebook, assuring that Lesa's claims were true. Upon hearing Caroline admit that she was good friends with Jeffrey Epstein, it didn't sit well with the cast members.

RKG. 👼🏾 @_ahseit #RHODubai Stanbury admitting to being friendly with Epstein when asked is worse than Gizelle admitting that was Jamal’s real number. Like why would you not lie about that #RHODubai Reunion Stanbury admitting to being friendly with Epstein when asked is worse than Gizelle admitting that was Jamal’s real number. Like why would you not lie about that😭😭😭 #RHODubai #RHODubaiReunion

Chanal Ayan told Caroline that she was going below the belt. Caroline and Lesa continued to argue. But despite everything that happened during the episode, fans were most annoyed with the fact that Andy skipped through questioning Caroline more deeply about her friendship with Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein was an alleged s*x offender and in 2019, died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial for the charges against him.

Unable to process what had just happened, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans slam Andy Cohen for skipping through Caroline's remark about being friends with Jeffrey Epstein

Taking to Twitter, fans were shocked that despite Caroline admitting to being friends, and the series producing proof of it, Andy still dodged the chance to question the reality TV star.

Some fans also claimed that Caroline was smirking when she admitted to being friends with Epstein.

👻🧡 @RCQ402 ‍ #RHODubai Not Caroline admitting that she's in Jeffery Epstein's notebook and brushing it off by saying she was really good/close friends with them. Not Caroline admitting that she's in Jeffery Epstein's notebook and brushing it off by saying she was really good/close friends with them. 😵‍💫 #RHODubai

Mad Beefs @MadBeefs #wwhl Caroline Stanbury saying she knew all of the Jeffrey Epstein people very well then smirking after is so SUS. Andy just moved right on after that too like nothing happened 🤔 #RHODubai Caroline Stanbury saying she knew all of the Jeffrey Epstein people very well then smirking after is so SUS. Andy just moved right on after that too like nothing happened 🤔 #RHODubai #wwhl https://t.co/MEDwEm3gUM

Mary Rose💙🇺🇦💛 @maryrosebrand . #RHODubai Caroline Stanbury was on Jeffrey Epstein’s list!?! I’m shocked, and done. So done- she makes me sick and I’m not sure I can look at her face any longer Caroline Stanbury was on Jeffrey Epstein’s list!?! I’m shocked, and done. So done- she makes me sick and I’m not sure I can look at her face any longer😡😡. #RHODubai https://t.co/Ge1pTSC69m

grant bowman @realgrantbowman We’re just gonna move past the fact Caroline stanbury is “good friends” with Jeffrey Epstein?! #RHODubai @Andy how could you not question her further? We’re just gonna move past the fact Caroline stanbury is “good friends” with Jeffrey Epstein?! #RHODubai @Andy how could you not question her further?

Dennis 🤷🏽‍♂️ @tvaddict91 #RHODubaiReunion Not Caroline admitting to be very good friends with Jeffrey Epstein Not Caroline admitting to be very good friends with Jeffrey Epstein 💀💀 #RHODubaiReunion

BritBratAlexis @DevilBratAlexis So is Sara, Nina, and Brooks all team Epstein as well? Cause why is Andy skipping over Jeffrey Epstein being buddy buddy with Stanbury?!?? #RHODubai #RHODubai Reunion So is Sara, Nina, and Brooks all team Epstein as well? Cause why is Andy skipping over Jeffrey Epstein being buddy buddy with Stanbury?!?? #RHODubai #RHODubaiReunion

Next week, when the reality TV series returns, Caroline and Lesa will be seen getting into another confrontation to hash out their issues. Meanwhile, Chanal wil also open up more about herself and her childhood trauma.

RHODubai airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

