''Rhaenyra's day out'': Twitter goes wild as House of the Dragon episode 4 drops

The fourth episode of HBO's House of the Dragon is out, and things are getting increasingly tense at House Targaryen. The previous episode ended with Daemon killing off the Crabfeeder in a devastating battle.

The latest episode marked the reunion of Daemon and his brother King Viserys, among other things. Fans on Twitter have gone berserk ever since the episode aired. One user mentioned that the episode should be titled ''Rhaneyra's day out,'' referring to her spending time with Daemon on the streets of King's Landing.

With that said, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Fans go berserk after House of the Dragon episode 4 release

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the latest episode of House of the Dragon. Most of the comments revolve around Daemon and Rhaenyra's intimate scene in episode 4. Many shared hilarious memes about the events that unfolded in the latest episode. Take a look at some of their reactions on Twitter:

Nayn @CrowBastard_ More excited about Criston Cole's character arc. More excited about Criston Cole's character arc.

Kev @KTweetsNutella Omg, after this last game of thrones House of the Dragon episode, I’m gonna need to find a sneaky link. Where was this writing in season 8. Omg, after this last game of thrones House of the Dragon episode, I’m gonna need to find a sneaky link. Where was this writing in season 8. https://t.co/iicfoyWCse

🐣 @gonlyb



#HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO Rhaenyra clearly wants Daemon. The first shot of Ep 4 is her holding the necklace he gave her, while meeting with her suitors. She's thinking of him all that dmn time Rhaenyra clearly wants Daemon. The first shot of Ep 4 is her holding the necklace he gave her, while meeting with her suitors. She's thinking of him all that dmn time 😭#HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO https://t.co/2jWNhCaifs

In episode 4 of House of the Dragon, Prince Daemon apologizes to his brother, following which the two reconcile. One of the biggest highlights of the episode was Rhaenyra's intimate scene with her uncle, Daemon, in a brothel. The two hit the streets of King's Landing. The pair then watch a play and go to a brothel where they almost end up making love.

When the King learns about what happened that night, he shouts at his brother, who tells him that he wishes to marry Rhaenyra. Infuriated, Viserys exiles his brother following his request. The King ultimately decides that his daughter should get married to Lord Corlys' son.

Overall, the episode is paced quite well, similar to the previous ones. The writing is top-notch, and it has been fascinating to watch the characters' relationships evolve. The performances by Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Milly Alcock are pretty impressive.

More details about House of the Dragon plot so far and cast

The story of House of the Dragon is set centuries before the events depicted in Game of Thrones. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to HBO:

''The reign of House Targaryen begins: House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is here. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

The first couple of episodes took a slow burn approach as they established the characters and the setting without focusing too much on action. Things escalated in the third episode, which saw a bloody battle that ended with Daemon killing off the evil Crabfeeder. With several interesting events set to unfold in the upcoming episodes, it'll be fascinating to see how the story pans out for the rest of the season.

The series stars Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and Steve Toussaint, among many others, in pivotal roles. Performances by the entire cast have received widespread critical acclaim.

You can watch the first four episodes of House of the Dragon on HBO Max. The fifth episode is expected to air on September 18, 2022.

