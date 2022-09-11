What time will House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 4 air on HBO? Release date and more explored

This year's highly-anticipated fantasy drama, House of the Dragon, is all set to drop episode 4 this Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to HBO's all-time smash Game of Thrones and follows the Targaryen House about 200 years before the reign of Daenerys Targaryen. Based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire and Blood, which depicts a civil conflict for the Iron Throne, it notably covers the ascent and subsequent downfall of the Targaryens.

Westeros has changed dramatically since fans officially returned to the realm. Aegon II's arrival as the child of Alicent Hightower and King Viserys has completely altered the Targaryen family's succession plans in only three episodes. Now, as episode 4 approaches, the new heir places Rhaenyra and Daemon in a predicament.

This article will discuss the details surrounding the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 4 details explored

Episode 4 of HBO's newest hit House of the Dragon is aptly titled King of the Narrow Sea. The episode title is a clear indication of Prince Daemon's new position, who is seen sporting a Driftwood crown soon after winning the protracted conflict in the Stepstones. The momentous achievement will undoubtedly boost his already massive ego.

House of the Dragon episode 3 introduced significant sticking points to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's ascension to the throne, given that King Viserys now has a male heir who might replace her in the future while also giving the people of Westeros a ray of hope to unify around.

Despite Viserys' assertion that he doesn't want to replace his daughter, this will probably lead to more conflict between Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower. But she must carry out her responsibilities.

The episode 4 trailer shows how the series has been further fast-forwarded for three years, given that little Aegon is three now. The impetuous Prince Daemon Targaryen, who previously defeated the Crabfeeder in the Stepstones, will return to King's Landing in the next episode. His arrival will make things more difficult for his niece Princess Rhaenyra and brother King Viserys.

Daemon's thirst for power makes him a possible rival, even if Rhaenyra has been recognized as the rightful successor to the Iron Throne. He does, however, also have a unique affinity with Rhaenyra, and by now, it's common knowledge that the Targaryens are quite okay with some incest. The teaser suggests that their bond may be developing closely into something more than just a familial bond.

But Viserys appears to be determined to wed Rhaenyra to one of the Westerosi lords in order to increase acceptance for his family and power. The second possible heir is young Aegon, whose grandpa, Hand of the King Otto Hightower, never stops plotting to strengthen his place among the powerful lords.

As far as the realm and throne are concerned, the question of who will get to ascend the throne continues to haunt the minds of all in the kingdom.

House of the Dragon episode 4 airs on HBO this Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

