RHOA episode 11: Drew Sidora cries months before divorce announcement, lies about not ki*sing Latoya Ali

RHOA season 15 episode 11, which aired on Sunday, July 23, showcased a very emotional scene as Drew Sidora cried on her Portugal trip under the pretense that she was concerned about being sued by a chef for $1000. In reality, she was worried about her husband being in Vegas with his assistant, who had flirted with him in the past.

While Drew did not disclose it then, some people had a clue that she was thinking about Ralph. She did not disclose anything at the time, but in a flash forward to three months later, in March 2023, the cast gets shocked as they read the news that the couple has filed for divorce.

There was no mention of Ralph's assistant, but the producer did ask her questions about her possible relationship with Ty Young, after which she began to cry.

Drew Sidora also claimed on RHOA episode 11 that she did not ki*s Latoya

Drew and Kandi got into an argument later when the former said that she did not kiss Latoya two years back when they met the stripper Bolo. However, everyone saw it happen, and this caused a big scene post-production.

As recorded in Marlo's phone, the ladies kept screaming at each other, with Drew claiming that she had never even kissed a woman in her life. Everyone got shocked by this as they all saw it. Latoya asked if she was trying to make her think she was imagining things.

Drew claimed that Ralph was a "serial cheater and adulterer"

After nine years of marriage, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman filed for divorce in March 2023. They have two children son named Machai and a daughter named Aniya. In her divorce complaint, Drew claimed that Ralph was a "serial cheater and adulterer" who got physically aggressive to her one time. She also said that he was abused mentally and financially in their relationship.

Drew filed for divorce just an hour before Pittman filed his paperwork for divorce.

"Simply cannot take [Pittman's] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer," she said in the complaint.

According to her, Ralph committed "repeated uncondoned adultery during the marriage" and allowed his other partners to contact her so that he could flaunt his cheating. Drew Sidora claimed that Ralph used "at least fifty percent (50%) or more of all income" for personal reasons under the guise of "paying household bills." She also said that Sidora wiggles himself into every work project of hers.

Last year, Drew Sidora discovered that Ralph was getting closer to his assistant and found a suspicious message between them. She, however, decided to stick by him, saying,

"I thought it was like Cinderella like a happily ever after and so we thought that's what it was going to be. My parents who have been married for like 60 years made it look so easy. I'm in a situation where we have children, we're moving to a new city — life is happening and people are growing as well as changing."

In the upcoming episodes of RHOA, which air on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET, Drew Sidora's marriage will be seen imploding in front of the cameras. Fans can also stream the show on Peacock.