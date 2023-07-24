What did Kandi Burruss Tucker say about Drew Sidora x Ralph Pittman divorce while on WWHL? Details explored

Kandi Burruss Tucker appeared on the latest WWHL episode alongside Erin Lichy, the new cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. In addition to discussing various trending topics about the show, Kandi Burruss Tucker also discussed Drew Sidora's divorce procedure with Ralph Pittman.

Andy asked Kandi Burruss Tucker about her views on the divorce, and Kandi responded that she does not want to get in the middle of Drew's personal matters. Additionally, she said she never saw this coming, but she wishes them all the best.

Sidora met Pittman in 2013 while promoting CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. Several months later, they started dating, and in 2014, they decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora have two children together, Machai and Aniya. Additionally, Drew has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship, Josiah.

The news of Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's divorce stunned Kandi Burruss Tucker

During the premiere of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, Kandi spoke with Page Six about how shocked she was when she heard about the divorce. In addition, Kandi Burruss Tucker said she saw Drew a few days before the divorce filing, and Drew looked completely fine to her. Kandi Burruss Tucker mentioned the following:

“I don’t really know what she’s going through. I do know I did see her two days ago, and she seemed happy. Maybe she’s in a space where she just doesn’t necessarily want to discuss it but just focus on he. I’m just going to respect that. When she feels like talking about it, then we can talk about it.”

As well, Kandi Burruss Tucker expressed her hope that both people will form good relationships and co-parent well.

What caused Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's marriage to end

It was nine years after their wedding that the couple decided to separate in March 2023. In a June interview with People magazine, Drew discussed Ralph being a "serial cheater and adulterer." In addition, she added that many things were happening in her marriage to Ralph that wasn't acceptable. Furthermore, Drew Sidora shared:

“I think the inability to own it, the inability to apologize, the inability to work through it, the inability to care about my emotional state and wanting to work and heal that, was very challenging.”

Drew Sidora added that even though those fights and issues were taking place behind the camera, she was able to handle them, but when they came up on the show, she couldn't handle the embarrassment. In addition, she said:

“[It was] definitely the breaking point and enough is enough. And I didn’t see that coming. Of course, I was forever, but it was like [there was] nothing else left for me to hold onto because the behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped. It was just too much. I’m hoping for a great co-parenting partner. I’m hoping for us to come out of this and be able to be friends and be respectful.”

On July 30, 2023, fans can watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 featuring cast members, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield on Bravo along with episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15.