"Kinda mean": RHOA fans slam Kandi for not supporting Drew after her outburst

Episode 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) aired on Sunday, July 23, 2023. It featured the aftermath of Drew's fight with Sheree as the latter made comments about Drew not paying her chef. Drew clarified that it was just $1000 during a previous brunch, which the chef did not deserve as her meal was not proper, but she was hurt by the remark.

However, that wasn't the end of it, as Drew brought it up again during their Portugal trip and stormed out of the restaurant after her fight. Sheree and others followed her, asking if they should pay the money for the cook together as Drew and her family were suffering from the lawsuit. Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss sat at the table as she remarked, "And... scene."

Her comment seemed to imply that Drew was just acting to get attention as she had been in several fights earlier but never cried during those. Drew was concerned that her family was being defamed because of this chef, who had received the money but was demanding some more. It was later revealed that Drew was also nervous about her husband being in Vegas with an assistant.

Drew confronted Kandi about her remark later, but the latter dismissed it as a running joke and apologized to her. RHOA fans reminded Kandi that Drew had always supported her and had never made fun of her as she did, with one even saying:

FullOptionBabe🍒 @BijouOji pic.twitter.com/l5SFuGAF9o Drew has actually been pretty loyal to Kandi, I think saying “and scene” to her tears was kinda mean #RHOA

RHOA fans remind Kandi that she cries over the most trivial of fights

Sheree, who had initially joked about Drew not paying her chef, was also concerned about her. Others advised Drew to get a new lawyer but Kandi was in her own world, sitting happily at the table. Drew called her out for not taking her argument seriously and Kandi explained that she feels that people around her are a bit uptight, as it was not a big issue.

Drew told her that she was not being dramatic, which turned out to be the truth as just three months later, the former filed for a divorce against Ralph. RHOA fans called out Kandi for not taking her friend seriously.

They also slammed Kandi for not supporting Drew, who had always had her back during fights. Others noted that Kandi was the first one to cry during fights and some even called her insensitive for her comments.

‘ @giawclits kandi.. you my girl but you the first one to cry, pls don’t do drew #rhoa

Denise @denise4925 @MrsCoCoD @Kandi @DREWSIDORA I think she could have been more sensitive to Drew. Matter of fact, @Kandi was completely insensitive. But, it's obvious the two of them aren't that close, otherwise I believe Kandi would've understood & not been insensitive to her. #RHOA

Harley @HarleyQuinnRocs Kandi is so insensitive towards Drew crying. Clearly Drew is feeling bad about something. Whatever it is, why mock her for that? So awful to watch. #RHOA

Terrence L Giles @PowerMan24 Come on now Kandi, Drew had a right to ask you about that comment you made when she left out crying. If that was you Kandi, you would’ve asked her as well too. #RHOA

Kellye @Kellye_23 #RHOA I'm sorry, Kandi, but you should've checked on Drew. Drew checked on you and left with you. You should've done the same.

Milky ♍️ @_shikorina Why is Kandi being so insensitive? She’s the first to cry with that shaky voice each time she gets into an argument, but wants to gaslight Drew? #RHOA

PARIS @PDanceMusic The lawsuit #Sheree mentioned wasn't the REAL issue #Drew being SO DRAMATIC&cried 2 get up then walk away from the table. IT REALLY WAS ABOUT RALPH! He in Las Vegas, don't trust him w/ that Female producer who was rubbing oil on&got him a Stripper Acting audition. I get it. #RHOA

Keon J Steele @KeonJsteele Not kandi saying end scene because drew’s crying came out of nowhere when kandi cries on any day that ends in y. #rhoa

HowYSeeItPodcast @HowYSeeIt I'm glad Drew called out Kandi cis girl if you've seem that woman stand firm in the hottest battles but she ran out crying this one time dmthus should tell you something wrong &then U make the joke infront of 2women who don't even see it for U while Drew has had Ur back #Rhoa

Drew was worried about Ralph being in Vegas

Kandi felt Drew was acting "dramatic" as the latter's husband was shooting a music video in Vegas with his assistant. While others doubted it, three months later, it was revealed that they had filed for a divorce.

Others can be seen shocked when Drew's name is linked with Ty Young. She also starts to cry in a confessional after hearing Ty's name.

RHOA airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET.