RHOM star Larsa Pippen talks about marriage, promise ring, Marcus Jordan’s appearance on season 6 and more

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have never shied away from discussing their relationship's highs and lows and future plans. In RHOM's current season, fans can see how much the stars love and support one another. Besides the show's season 6, Larsa recently spoke with E! News about her relationship with Jordan and his experience on the show:

“He's smart and he knows how to handle himself. He's been in the limelight his whole life, so I don't feel like he was really phased. We're best friends, I feel like we get along so well. We're team us. We bring out the best in each other. We're in a great place and I wanted to show the world we're both happy and we're living our best lives," she said.

Furthermore, Larsa Pippen was asked about Marcus Jordan's promise ring and whether the couple has plans to convert it into a "wedding ring." To this, Larsa replied:

"I think so, I liked being married. I like marriage, I feel like it's great, it's great to be able to build with someone, plan the future with someone. So, marriage to me is kind of important."

Furthermore, Larsa Pippen then talked about how this season will be full of "drama" and controversy, and fans will see the housewives taking "trips" and experiencing “highs and a lot of lows.”

When did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan start dating?

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, were first seen together on September 4, 2022. They later declared that they were "just friends." However, the two were spotted attending concerts and parties together. The couple then shared a post on Instagram on January 23, 2023, confirming their relationship after denying dating each other for a few months.

The two stars didn't hesitate to call each other "Valentine" on February 14, 2023, when the world was celebrating Valentine's Day. In addition to starting their own podcast and sharing insights about their relationship, these two stars' love has been among the headlines.

Regarding Jordan and Pippen's 16-year age gap, the former shared the following on June 20, 2023:

"In my mind, when I would be like, 'What am I looking for?' Age was not one of the things that was on my list. It was more about character, person. Just like who they were as a human being rather than how old were they. Like, that was the last thing on my mind."

On August 17, 2023, it was also rumored that the couple was engaged because fans saw Larsa wearing a "diamond ring," which the couple later confirmed as a "promise ring."

The two have so far appeared on The Traitors and RHOM season 6.

The first episode of RHOM season 6 has been released, and the next episode is scheduled to arrive on November 8, 2023. This season's cast includes Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton.