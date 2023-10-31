RHONY’s Erin Lichy shares her thoughts on husband Abe's infidelity joke

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) features a lot of drama and controversy, either between the housewives or between them and their spouses. Among the top stories was Erin Lichy's marriage to Abe Lichy, which made headlines. In this season of RHONY, David Craig, Erin Lichy, Abe Lichy, Sai De Silva, and Abe Lichy were seen discussing Jessel Taank's and Pavit Randhawa's marriage, during which David asked Abe:

"If your wife did not have s*x with you for a year and a half, what would happen?"

In response to this, Abe said, "I'd f*** other women." This comment didn't make much noise at the time, but when it was shown on the show, it became quite a story. The Lichys recently discussed their marriage and this particular comment in an interview with The Daily Dish. As Erin pointed out:

“I know you, so to me it was funny and silly and like a joke, clearly, and I think to like our friends or anyone who knows you, it's a joke. Because people don’t know you that well yet, like the Bravo fans, it seemed like, 'Oh, so you're going to cheat?'"

Abe mentioned:

“To see my reputation slandered like that was annoying because it’s just not who I am. We’ve been together 13 years and we’ve been through a lot together and while we’re not, you know, perfect, as no couple is, we have a very strong relationship. We're very playful, you know the swinging comment even — we’re at dinner with friends, we just joke about stuff. I mean, we're actually pretty vanilla in reality.”

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) introduced Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield to the cast. Season 14 of the show, RHONY, has ended, and the second part of the reunion was released on October 29.

RHONY stars Erin Lichy and Abe Lichy discussed Jessel Taank's IVF experience

Jessel Taank's IVF journey was also discussed during this conversation, since this is where the infidelity comment originated. In addition, Abe emphasized the following:

"If we had known that, you know it would have been a completely different situation because the way it being talked about was in that more playful way. Seeing the IVF struggles, I really felt for her, and I felt bad that it came off like that to her and that it might have hurt her, but we weren't aware of that at the time and so I think that's something doesn't really come off on the show.”

Furthermore, he added:

“It seems like it was more mean-spirited than it was because of that issue, but I think that context is important to know because we didn't know.”

In response, RHONY cast member Erin also spoke about how they would not have commented on the situation if they were aware of what was going on. Additionally, Erin mentioned the following:

“It's just not in our ethos. It's not our character. It's not something we would do. I think we're being more playful with it and then I think got more real, you know, and once I saw that she was upset, I was like, ‘Oh my God,' I never want her to be upset.”

The conversation Erin Lichy, Abe Lichy, Sai De Silva, and David Craig were having on the show was about Pavit Randhawa and Jessel Taank not having s*x in over a year. Further episodes of the show discussed Jessel and Pavit's IVF struggle and how it affected their lives.

As well as this, Bravo has all of The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 14 episodes available.