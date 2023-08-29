"My heart hurts for Jessel": RHONY fans chime in on Taank opening up to her mother about IVF in season 14 episode 7

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14's latest episode was released on August 27, 2023. Titled You Wreath What You Sow, the episode saw Jessel Taank opening up about her IVF procedure during the birth of her twins. While speaking to her mother, Jessel described her experience and said that it took her a really long time to get pregnant.

She added that while she did start the process naturally, it "wasn't working" for her. That was when her doctor suggested that she try IVF. Although she wasn't "crazy about the idea," she felt like she had no choice as she was 36 and believed that it was her "only option."

Jessel also talked about how she and her husband, Pavit went through IVF twice, but neither time did it work. She said that at the time, the couple had spent around $50,000 but still couldn't get pregnant. Jessel mentioned that it was a six-month-long procedure at the time where she had been taking injections and hormones, which she said was "awful."

“You have to inject yourself in your stomach every night for two weeks. So, imagine me telling you all this stuff,” the RHONY star said.

According to Medline Plus, Vitro fertilization (IVF) is defined as follows:

"In vitro fertilization (IVF) is the joining of a woman's egg and a man's sperm in a laboratory dish. In vitro means outside the body. Fertilization means the sperm has attached to and entered the egg."

According to Cleveland Clinic reports, the process of IVF can even cause "depression and anxiety."

Following this discussion on the latest episode of RHONY, fans have expressed their support for Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa. They extended their support as the process of IVF is painful and it takes a lot of strength to go through the whole process. One fan even went on to say:

As RHONY cast member Jessel Taank opens up about the process of IVF, fans react

Nilam, Jessel's mother, also shared how she would have come to her place if she knew her daughter was going through something like this. In relation to this, RHONY cast member Jessel said that she knew her mother would have been there and it would have been "amazing."

“The thing is, it was very tough to talk about this stuff because in our culture for some reason, if I had made it public knowledge, what do you think the response would have been?” the RHONY star said.

As a result, Nilam replied that she had expected her daughter to come to her in case of any problem and that she would be there for her. Jessel then explained to her that she knows her mother is always by her side, but it's hard to be open about such things.

After this conversation, Jessel Taank expressed her gratitude for now being completely honest with her mother. She noted that it had been hard not to talk to Nilam about it and that the former needed to get it off her chest. The reality star said that now that the couple is discussing having their third baby, she would "really love" for her mother to be by her side as she goes through the next stage of her journey.

Consequently, RHONY fans are giving support to Jessel and have only extended their love for the housewife. While some said that they could relate to Jessel's situation, others said that such conversations needed to be had in order to normalize IVF.

Jessel explained how she wanted to motivate other women who were experiencing the same issue, and she kept this process secret due to her cultural background. Other cast members of the show gave Jessel Taank great support when she announced that she would openly discuss the IVF process on television.

The next episode of RHONY season 14, titled Business Classy, is scheduled to premiere on September 3, 2023. The episode description reads:

“Over the holidays, Jenna's brother visits New York and Brynn connects with her brother in Los Angeles; Sai and Ubah shop for the group's warm-weather getaway to Anguilla.”

Viewers can catch the latest episode of RHONY season 14 on September 3, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.