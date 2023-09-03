RHONY season 14 episode 8: Release date, air time, and plot

Real Housewives of New York City also called RHONY season 14 is well underway, with episode 8 of the show set to air tonight, September 3, at 9 pm ET. The new season of Bravo's popular reality TV series promised to be "fresh and fun" and introduced fans to a completely new cast.

Set against the backdrop of the Big Apple, this group of housewives includes Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, and Ubah Hassan. The upcoming episode of the show will feature Jenna's brother making a trip to New York, hinting at a possible shift in the group dynamics. Meanwhile, Brynn will visit her brother in LA, giving viewers more information about her personal life.

The synopsis of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Over the holidays, Jenna's brother visits New York and Brynn connects with her brother in Los Angeles; Sai and Ubah shop for the group's warm-weather getaway to Anguilla."

Real Housewives of New York City season 14 recap

In episode 6 of RHONY season 14, viewers witnessed Erin Lichy's elaborate 10th-anniversary celebration, topped with a heartfelt vow renewal ceremony with Abraham. However, the evening took a turn when tensions between Erin and Jessel came to the forefront. Viewers also witnessed Jenna admitting to her recent breakup.

The new season also featured Sai's tryst with fashion as she signed up to help Jenna scout models for her false eyelash line. Brynn, on the other hand, embarked on a luxury car shopping expedition with her ex-fiancé, Gideon. Her candid confession about their five-year relationship took fans by surprise as she said:

"When Gideon proposed, we were actually broken up … and I was seeing someone else … The worst thing you’ll ever have to do is call your boyfriend and tell him that you’re engaged to someone else.”

In a long-awaited moment, Jessel, who had been keeping her IVF journey a secret, finally spoke to her mother about her struggles with infertility. The highlight of RHONY season 14 was Brynn's controversial wreath-making event that turned into a hotbed of confrontation, for Erin in particular.

What to expect from RHONY season 14 episode 8

While not much has been revealed about the events expected to take place in the next episode of RHONY season 14, fans anticipate an epic NYC-housewives-style showdown with several secrets and heaps of drama.

Bravo also teased viewers with a mid-season trailer that gave them a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes of the show. With Jenna meeting her brother in New York, and Brynn reuniting with her sibling in Los Angeles, viewers can expect a few heartwarming moments, fun escapes, and personal revelations that will add depth to the cast members' stories.

Episode 8 of the show will also see Sai and Ubah go shopping for the group's summertime getaway to Anguilla. The trip is sure to pack a punch with several confrontations, new adventures, and more. Fans are now eager to see the housewives go on vacation in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Watch RHONY season 14 episode 8 on Bravo TV tonight, September 3, at 9 pm ET.