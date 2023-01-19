Create

Ricardo Arjona USA Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

By Yasmin Ahmed
Modified Jan 19, 2023 08:15 PM IST
Ricardo Arjona will hit the road in April this year. (Image via Getty)
Ricardo Arjona will hit the road in April this year. (Image via Getty)

Popular artist and composer Ricardo Arjona has extended his tour to 2023. The 2023 run of Blanco Y Negro: Volver will begin on April 28 in Seattle and end on June 25 in Miami. The South Florida-based Loud and Live firm, which also organized Ricardo Arjona's 2022 tour, is in charge of putting on this one.

Loud and Live CEO and founder Nelson Albareda in a statement said:

"Loud And Live had the honor of producing Ricardo's Blanco y Negro Tour last year with 35 shows in the United States and Ecuador, making it one of the most successful tours of all time. This year, we are deeply proud to reunite him with his fans."
El 2023 venía con planes distintos. Sol, mar y descanso. Pero las vacaciones de hacer lo que más nos gusta y el pedido de algunos lugares nos obliga volver. Recibiremos el nuevo año con la dicha del trabajo para darle a nuestro BLANCO Y NEGRO una nueva cara para sorprendernos. https://t.co/rEg8JtA7En

The fan presale will go live on January 24 at 11.00 am PT, with the general on-sale going live on January 27 at 11.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Ricardo Arjona will kick off Blanco y Negro: Volver 2023 Tour in Seattle on April 28th

The Grammy-winning artist will commence his 2023 tour in Seattle at the Wamu Theater and conclude on June 25 in Miami at the FTX Arena. The artist will also make stops in San Francisco, Houston, and Washington, among other cities.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Ricardo Arjona will bring the Blanco Y Negro Volver Tour to The Garden on Jun 18! Access presale tickets starting Thu, Jan 19 at 10am with code SOCIAL.Tickets go on sale to the general public Fri, Jan 20 at 10am. https://t.co/c37l2RWZDN
  • April 28, 2023 - SEATTLE, WA - WaMu Theater
  • April 30, 2023 - PORTLAND, OR - Veteran's Memorial Coliseum
  • May 5, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Chase Center
  • May 7, 2023 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Crypto.com Arena
  • May 11, 2023 - ONTARIO, CA - Toyota Arena
  • May 12, 2023 - SAN DIEGO, CA - Pechanga Arena
  • May 13, 2023 - GLENDALE, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
  • May 18, 2023 - AUSTIN, TX - Moody Center
  • May 19, 2023 - HOUSTON, TX - Smart Financial Centre
  • May 20, 2023 - DALLAS, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
  • May 22, 2023 - KANSAS CITY, MO - T-Mobile Center
JUST ANNOUNCED! @Ricardo_Arjona returns to D.C. with his "Blanco Y Negro Volver" tour on June 9, 2023!🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. https://t.co/Zo6dR8eOvx
  • May 25, 2023 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Target Center
  • May 26, 2023 - CHICAGO, IL - All State Arena
  • May 28, 2023 - NASHVILLE, TN - Bridgestone Arena
  • June 2, 2023 - BOSTON, MA - Agganis Arena
  • June 3, 2023 - UNCASVILLE, CT - Mohegan Sun
  • June 9, 2023 - WASHINGTON, DC - Capitol One Arena
  • June 10, 2023 - READING, PA - Santander Arena
  • June 11, 2023 - RALEIGH, NC - PNC Arena
  • June 18, 2023 - NEW YORK, NY - Madison Square Garden
  • June 21, 2023 - ORLANDO, FL - Amway Center
  • June 22, 2023 - TAMPA, FL - Yuengling Center
  • June 25, 2023 - MIAMI, FL - FTX Arena
RICARDO ARJONA ANNOUNCES BLANCO Y NEGRO: VOLVER TOUR 2023 dlvr.it/Sh4j51 https://t.co/kQZM1FvosD

Ricardo Arjona has been on the road for his 2020 album, Blanco y Negro, since 2022, with over 100 shows between Europe, the United States, and Latin America. Over a million people attended the concerts last year. The trip was regarded as one of the most influential tours ever.

The album came out in 2020, with its lyrics featuring a fusion of rhythms between pop, tango, jazz, and blues. The album features 24 songs and videos recorded in black and white at Abbey Road Studios in London.

What a dream last night was!! He sings poetry like no one else does!! RICARDO ARJONA!! 😃 🎤🎶🙌😍 #London #ricardoarjona #adelphitheatrelondon #dreams #life #live #livemusic #concert https://t.co/ZEWpU9lCph

The album, which was made during the epidemic, uses live instruments and vintage gear from the 1960s without any further technical bother.

The album features singles including Hongos, Baticichica, and Morir por vivir, among others.

Ricardo Arjona's previous work includes Hecho A La Antigua, the most-viewed streaming concert in the history of music in Latin America and Spain. It reached an audience of over 3 million people.

In 2008, Ricardo Arjona’s eleventh studio album, 5to Piso, received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Latin Pop Album and a Latin Grammy Award nomination for Best Singer-Songwriter Album.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...