Ricardo Arjona USA Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Popular artist and composer Ricardo Arjona has extended his tour to 2023. The 2023 run of Blanco Y Negro: Volver will begin on April 28 in Seattle and end on June 25 in Miami. The South Florida-based Loud and Live firm, which also organized Ricardo Arjona's 2022 tour, is in charge of putting on this one.

Loud and Live CEO and founder Nelson Albareda in a statement said:

"Loud And Live had the honor of producing Ricardo's Blanco y Negro Tour last year with 35 shows in the United States and Ecuador, making it one of the most successful tours of all time. This year, we are deeply proud to reunite him with his fans."

Ricardo Arjona ® @Ricardo_Arjona El 2023 venía con planes distintos. Sol, mar y descanso. Pero las vacaciones de hacer lo que más nos gusta y el pedido de algunos lugares nos obliga volver. Recibiremos el nuevo año con la dicha del trabajo para darle a nuestro BLANCO Y NEGRO una nueva cara para sorprendernos. El 2023 venía con planes distintos. Sol, mar y descanso. Pero las vacaciones de hacer lo que más nos gusta y el pedido de algunos lugares nos obliga volver. Recibiremos el nuevo año con la dicha del trabajo para darle a nuestro BLANCO Y NEGRO una nueva cara para sorprendernos. https://t.co/rEg8JtA7En

The fan presale will go live on January 24 at 11.00 am PT, with the general on-sale going live on January 27 at 11.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Ricardo Arjona will kick off Blanco y Negro: Volver 2023 Tour in Seattle on April 28th

The Grammy-winning artist will commence his 2023 tour in Seattle at the Wamu Theater and conclude on June 25 in Miami at the FTX Arena. The artist will also make stops in San Francisco, Houston, and Washington, among other cities.

MSG @TheGarden JUST ANNOUNCED: Ricardo Arjona will bring the Blanco Y Negro Volver Tour to The Garden on Jun 18! Access presale tickets starting Thu, Jan 19 at 10am with code SOCIAL.



Tickets go on sale to the general public Fri, Jan 20 at 10am. JUST ANNOUNCED: Ricardo Arjona will bring the Blanco Y Negro Volver Tour to The Garden on Jun 18! Access presale tickets starting Thu, Jan 19 at 10am with code SOCIAL.Tickets go on sale to the general public Fri, Jan 20 at 10am. https://t.co/c37l2RWZDN

April 28, 2023 - SEATTLE, WA - WaMu Theater

April 30, 2023 - PORTLAND, OR - Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

May 5, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Chase Center

May 7, 2023 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Crypto.com Arena

May 11, 2023 - ONTARIO, CA - Toyota Arena

May 12, 2023 - SAN DIEGO, CA - Pechanga Arena

May 13, 2023 - GLENDALE, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

May 18, 2023 - AUSTIN, TX - Moody Center

May 19, 2023 - HOUSTON, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May 20, 2023 - DALLAS, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

May 22, 2023 - KANSAS CITY, MO - T-Mobile Center

Capital One Arena @CapitalOneArena



🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. JUST ANNOUNCED! @Ricardo_Arjona returns to D.C. with his "Blanco Y Negro Volver" tour on June 9, 2023!🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. JUST ANNOUNCED! @Ricardo_Arjona returns to D.C. with his "Blanco Y Negro Volver" tour on June 9, 2023!🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. https://t.co/Zo6dR8eOvx

May 25, 2023 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Target Center

May 26, 2023 - CHICAGO, IL - All State Arena

May 28, 2023 - NASHVILLE, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 2, 2023 - BOSTON, MA - Agganis Arena

June 3, 2023 - UNCASVILLE, CT - Mohegan Sun

June 9, 2023 - WASHINGTON, DC - Capitol One Arena

June 10, 2023 - READING, PA - Santander Arena

June 11, 2023 - RALEIGH, NC - PNC Arena

June 18, 2023 - NEW YORK, NY - Madison Square Garden

June 21, 2023 - ORLANDO, FL - Amway Center

June 22, 2023 - TAMPA, FL - Yuengling Center

June 25, 2023 - MIAMI, FL - FTX Arena

Ricardo Arjona has been on the road for his 2020 album, Blanco y Negro, since 2022, with over 100 shows between Europe, the United States, and Latin America. Over a million people attended the concerts last year. The trip was regarded as one of the most influential tours ever.

The album came out in 2020, with its lyrics featuring a fusion of rhythms between pop, tango, jazz, and blues. The album features 24 songs and videos recorded in black and white at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The album, which was made during the epidemic, uses live instruments and vintage gear from the 1960s without any further technical bother.

The album features singles including Hongos, Baticichica, and Morir por vivir, among others.

Ricardo Arjona's previous work includes Hecho A La Antigua, the most-viewed streaming concert in the history of music in Latin America and Spain. It reached an audience of over 3 million people.

In 2008, Ricardo Arjona’s eleventh studio album, 5to Piso, received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Latin Pop Album and a Latin Grammy Award nomination for Best Singer-Songwriter Album.

