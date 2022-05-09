Richardson's Heaven MI collection: Price, where to buy, and more about the collection

Richardson just dropped its fourth drop for the Spring Summer 2022 season on May 5, 2022. Drop 4 from the collection is Heaven MI, a trip to heaven for the label.

The collection offers classic Richardson graphics while exploring the brand's imagination for god-related themes such as desolation, luck, heaven, angels, and more in a collection of tees, hoodies, shorts, hats, lanyards, pajamas, and mugs.

More about the Richardson's Spring Summer 2022 Drop 4, Heaven MI collection

Spring Summer 2022 drop 4 collection ( Image via Richardson)

In the newly released Heaven MI collection, the label invokes themes of hope, redemption, luck, desolation, and god. The collection features a range of apparel pieces like white zip-up jackets, graphic tees in black and tan, poplin pajamas with embroidered pattern detailing, and shorts.

The entire collection includes:

A10 Editors T-shirt can be availed for $48 in white color in sizes S to XL. Only God Can Judge Me t-shirts can be availed for $48 in Tan and Black colorways in a size range of S to XL. A10 Porn Noise Long sleeves can be availed for $80 in white color in sizes ranging from S to XL. Heaven MI Zip Hoodie can be availed for $180 in white color in sizes S to XL. Heaven MI Shorts can be availed for $168 in white color in sizes S to XL. Heaven MI Trucker Hat can be availed for $40 in white color. Heaven MI Mug can be availed for $40. Pajama Top can be availed for $232 in black color in sizes S to XL. Pajama Bottoms can be availed for $176 in black color in sizes S to XL. Richardson Woven Lanyard can be purchased for $68 in black and yellow color.

Across the Heaven MI collection, the pieces are graphic clovers and spades in addition to phrases such as "Only God Can Judge Me" and "Noise War." The artwork across the new collection was designed by John Holland, a part of the SALEM band.

The Graphic tees from the collection are 100% cotton and feature plastisol screen-printed A10 graphics. The Hoodie from Heaven MI collection comprises a 100% french terry cotton zip-up hooded sweatshirt with screen-printed "Heaven MI" artwork on the chest, back, and sleeves.

The Pajamas set from the collection is made up of 100% Organic Poplin Cotton with an embroidered R Glyph pattern on the left side across the chest and button closure.

The graphics have a slight punk edge in their artwork, which mirrors John Holland's personality. The entire collection is now available on the official e-commerce site of the label.

Edited by Suchitra