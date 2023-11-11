Sticking to its schedule, Rick and Morty season 7 episode 5 will be released this Sunday, November 12, 2023. Since the show refrains from giving out any kind of spoilers or previews, what comes next for the show’s devoted audience will be yet another surprising yet hilarious escapade of the eponymous duo into the vast space.

With the four episodes released so far, Rick and Morty season 7 has been successful in keeping up the intrigue. After the recasting of Justin Roiland, who voices both Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez, there were concerns that the series might experience setbacks.

However, the new voice cast, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden have perfectly assimilated the essence of the iconic duo, ensuring a smooth transition and contributing to the continued success of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Rick and Morty series.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 5 release date and time for all selective time zones

As stated above, Rick and Morty season 7 episode 5 will be released this Sunday, November 12, 2023, precisely at 8 pm PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for the episodes for all regions with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, November 12, 8 pm

Central Time: Sunday, November 12, 10 pm

Eastern Time: Sunday, November 12, 11 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, November 12, 4 am

Central European Time: Sunday, November 12, 5 am

Australian Eastern Time: Sunday, November 12, 2:30 pm

Eastern European Time: Sunday, November 12, 6 am

Alaska Time: Sunday, November 12, 7 pm

Mountain Time: Sunday, November 12, 9 pm

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 7 episode 5

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 5 will be released on Adult Swim, the well-acclaimed adult-oriented linear TV network. Fans can also catch the latest episodes of the series without the need for a cable network to keep up with the latest developments on Hulu+Live TV.

Other streaming giants, including HBO Max and Netflix, will also be releasing the latest episodes of the series on their platform for the global audience a few minutes after it airs on the pertinent cable TV network.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 5: A brief recap

Rick serving his special Thursday spaghetti (Image via Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4, titled “That’s Amorte,” was all about Rick’s delicious spaghetti, which his family really enjoyed. However, Morty eventually discovered that Rick was scooping out the spaghetti from a corpse. To show his grandson the truth, Rick took Morty to a distant planet where people who commit suicide turn their internals into spaghetti and sauce.

After paying respects to the person he ate a while ago, Morty went viral on the planet after unveiling the truth. He eventually met the president of the planet, who wanted to know Morty’s insights and used them to her government's benefit by making people kill themselves and sell their spaghetti and sauce to intergalactic consumers.

After discovering that the planet’s state was turning worse each day, Rick and Morty decided to come up with a plan that eventually went downhill. To stop everyone’s obsession with the corpse spaghetti, Rick and Morty decided to go with a plan.

They took a volunteer, live-streamed his entire life globally, and lastly, made him commit suicide to eat his spaghetti, which disgusted everyone. After returning home, Rick and Morty prepared Salisbury steak for dinner, and no one really wanted to know where the dish was from.

Where to expect from Rick and Morty season 7 episode 5 (Speculative)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 5 is titled Unmortricken, which is slightly similar to the word Unmortified, which means not humiliated or ashamed. Despite the given title, it is challenging to predict what comes next. Even the recently dropped teaser of Rick and Morty episode 5 doesn’t give out much on the upcoming events.

However, it showcases that Rick has headed on another intergalactic quest, which sees him cutting through a whole army of space robots to enter a giant planet-size orb that is emitting laser-like beams out of its openings.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Rick and Morty season 7 episode 5.