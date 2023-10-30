Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4 is set to air on November 5, 2023. This episode continues the series’ unique mix of humor and adventure, featuring the interdimensional journeys of Rick and Morty. Each episode stands alone, showcasing different sci-fi scenarios, making it easy for new viewers to jump in.

The show presents different sci-fi adventures and situations in each installment. Episodes are not related to each other and can be enjoyed independently, adding to their appeal. Season 7 premiered on October 15, 2023, with expected weekly Sunday releases, comprising a total of 10 episodes. It was commissioned before the conclusion of the fourth season in May 2020.

However, season 7 sees a change, Justin Roiland no longer voices characters but remains co-creator and executive producer. Despite this, the season upholds its high-quality storytelling and animation.

With the first three episodes already setting the stage with unexpected twists, Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4 promises to be another hit, ensuring viewers remain engaged until the very end.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4 release date and time zones

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4, titled That’s Amorte, which is a pun on the Italian phrase ‘that’s amore’, meaning ‘that’s love’, will be available to stream on Adult Swim on November 5, 2023.

New episodes of the show usually release on the Adult Swim on Sundays at 8 pm PT/ 11 pm ET. Here's a list of the release timings for the upcoming episode as per different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): Sunday, November 05, 8 pm

Eastern Time (ET): Sunday, November 05, 11:00 pm

Central Time (CT): Sunday, November 05, 10 pm

Mountain Time (MT): Sunday, November 05, 9 pm

Alaska Time (AKT): Sunday, November 05, 7 pm

India Standard Time (IST): Monday, November 06, 8:30 am

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4

Fans of Rick and Morty can watch season 7 episode 4 on Adult Swim. They can also stream the show online through various platforms, depending on their location and preference.

One platform is Max, which has all the previous six seasons of Rick and Morty. Max will stream season 7 episodes after they air on Adult Swim. Another option is Hulu + Live TV, which includes Adult Swim in its channels. Fans can watch Rick and Morty season 7 live with this service.

Sling TV is also a service that offers Adult Swim. Moreover, Netflix has Rick and Morty season 7 episode 2 in some countries and regions, such as Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, and India.

What to expect from Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4 will focus on the complex relationship between Rick and Beth, his long-lost daughter. (Image via Adult Swim)

The official synopsis of Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4 reveals that the episode will focus on the complex relationship between Rick, the crazy scientist, and Beth, his long-lost daughter.

The official synopsis of episode 4 states:

"A sociopathic scientist arrives at his daughter's doorstep 20 years after disappearing and moves in with her family, setting up a laboratory in the garage and taking his grandson on wild adventures across the universe."

As per the synopsis, the episode is expected to show how Rick’s sudden return after 20 years affects his family, especially Beth, who has to deal with his presence in her life and her house.

The episode will also uncover some secrets from Rick’s mysterious past and his connection to his family. The episode will be an emotional and explosive family drama that will test the characters’ development and growth.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4 will contain the usual elements of the Rick and Morty series - clever humor, dark comedy, and social satire. (Image via Adult Swim)

Besides the family drama, the episode is also expected to feature Rick’s usual sci-fi adventures with his grandson, Morty. Rick, after setting his lab in the garage, will take Morty to various places in the universe, where they will encounter weird creatures, alternate realities, and moral dilemmas.

The episode will contain the usual elements of the Rick and Morty series - clever humor, dark comedy, and social satire. The episode will also push the limits of storytelling and offer a blend of fun, action, and philosophy that makes Rick and Morty fans eager for more.