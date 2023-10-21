Rick and Morty Season 7 review bombed as rating tanks amidst recasting

The much-awaited Rick and Morty season 7 has abruptly veered into unfamiliar ground, as seen by a contentious recasting and a flurry of scathing reviews. The well-liked Adult Swim comedy, known for its brilliant fusion of science fiction, dark humor, and social criticism, is in for a bumpy ride as it negotiates a future without its co-creator, Justin Roiland.

With uncertainty looming, Rick and Morty season 7 premiered on October 15, 2023. The departure of Justin Roiland, the voice behind the iconic titular characters, has cast a shadow on the season. Roiland's exit stemmed from allegations of domestic abuse, which, while not leading to charges, were followed by a barrage of allegations concerning sexual misconduct.

Rick and Morty season 7: A Rocky Start?

The aftermath of Roiland's exit necessitated recasting, a decision that has ignited a firestorm of mixed opinions. Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden assumed the roles of Rick and Morty, and John Allen stepped in as Mr. Poopybutthole. While their performances have received acknowledgments, viewers have discerned a palpable difference in the characters' essence, contributing to the backlash.

The impact of these changes is starkly evident in the ratings. Rick and Morty season 7 holds the lowest critical and audience ratings in the franchise's history. Rotten Tomatoes records a series-low 63% critical rating and a rotten 33% audience score. This marks a substantial decline from previous seasons, reflecting the divisive reception to the recasting.

The controversy surrounding Justin Roiland's departure is central to the Rick and Morty season 7 conundrum. Roiland's portrayal of both titular characters, along with many others like Mr. Meeseeks and Mr. Poopybutthole, has been instrumental in the show's success, making his exit a pivotal moment for the series.

The allegations against Roiland include domestic abuse and accusations of sexual misconduct. While the domestic abuse claims did not result in charges, a resurfaced podcast appearance revealed inappropriate comments by Roiland about underage girls, further intensifying the controversy.

Rick and Morty: A Cultural Phenomenon

Rick and Morty is an American animated black comedy sci-fi sitcom Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon created for Cartoon Network's Adult Swim programming block. The show follows the adventures of Rick Sanchez, a brilliant yet cynical scientist, and his easily distressed grandson, Morty Smith, as they journey across various dimensions and planets.

The series originated from a parody film of Back to the Future created by Roiland. The show has received critical acclaim for its originality, creativity, and humor. It has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program and won the award in 2018 and 2020.

The series has also received two Annie Awards and has been the most-viewed television comedy for adults between 18 and 24.

As the seventh season unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate how Rick and Morty will navigate the turbulence. The show's creators have confirmed an eighth season, demonstrating their commitment to the series. But the effects of Roiland's departure and the ensuing recasting will probably influence the show's future.

Despite the difficulties, the Rick and Morty franchise has a history of breaking down barriers and providing humor that makes viewers think. At a turning point, Rick and Morty season 7 can reinvent itself and wow its fans again. The remaining episodes will provide insights into whether the series can regain its previous popularity and develop in the face of adversity.

Rick and Morty season 7 is weathering a storm of controversy, marked by the recasting of pivotal roles. Only time will tell if Rick and Morty can rise from the ashes of criticism to once again become a source of a unique and exciting narrative.

Viewers can watch Rick And Morty on Adult Swim.