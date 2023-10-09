Rick and Morty season 7: Exact release time and where to watch

Fans, mark your calendars! Rick and Morty season 7 will premiere on Adult Swim at 11 am EST On October 15, 2023. Following turmoil in the series' creative offices, this much-anticipated continuation assures to take us on another surreal journey with the duo of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

While being one of the most well-liked and profitable adult cartoons ever produced, the series experienced a period of reorganization before the highly anticipated Rick and Morty season 7. This drama and turmoil resulted from the departure of Justin Roiland, the now former show creator and voice actor for many of the characters on the show, including Rick and Morty.

Adult Swim fired him in early 2023 after serious domestic violence accusations. Even though the allegations against Roiland were soon dismissed, the scandal gave rise to several other accusations that significantly damaged the once-promising star's reputation.

Get ready for 10 fresh episodes of mind-boggling adventures (Image via Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 7 release date and timings for all regions

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 11 am ET, Adult Swim will air the season 7 premiere of Rick and Morty. The 70-episode deal that was placed before Roiland was fired will be upheld by Adult Swim. The forthcoming season will include around 10 episodes, as has been the custom in past seasons.

Rick and Morty season 7 will also likely arrive on Max and Hulu after season 7 ends on Adult Swim, as all six prior seasons are already accessible on both platforms. Below are the exact release dates and timings of Rick and Morty season 7 episode 1 for all regions, with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Central Standard Time: 1 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 2 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

British Summer Time: 7 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 8 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 5 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

Philippines time: 2 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

Brazil Time: 3 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time: 10 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time: 9 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time: 12 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Rick and Morty season 7 episode is titled "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" (Image via Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 7: What to expect, preview, and more

Season 7 represents an adjustment since co-creator and star Justin Roiland, who provided the voices for significant characters including Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, has left the show. The move to fire the co-creator comes after domestic violence accusations against Roiland were made (but withdrawn in January owing to a lack of supporting data). His roles were, therefore, replaced.

On September 25, Rick and Morty season 7 received its official first look. We get our first decent chance to hear the new voice actors for Rick and Morty in the teaser. Adult Swim has decided to keep the identities of both voice actors a secret until the show's October 15 release.

The new Rick and Morty season 7 opening sequence was also made available online on September 18, 2023. Zombies, a jacked-up Summer deadlifting Rick, Swole Jerry, enormous heads, an extraterrestrial castle, and more intriguing things are teased for the upcoming season in the opener.

Rick C-137's pursuit of his greatest adversary, Rick Prime, is likely to be one of the major plotlines in Rick and Morty season 7 based on how season 6 concluded and the trailer for the upcoming season. But as this summary teases, there is more for fans to relish:

"Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There's probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

It looks like the fan-favorite quirky humor of Rick and Morty will be further explored in season 7. The synopsis also teases more stories, including Jerry-related events, the introduction of an "EVIL Summer," and a chance that Morty might or might not return to high school. There's also an amusing comment that makes fun of the previous season's less controversial material.