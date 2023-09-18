Rick Riordan calls Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians the "faithful adaptation" fans have been waiting for

Percy Jackson novels have been one of the most popular young adult fantasy series of all time, with some maverick imagination from writer Rick Riordan. However, one of the reasons it did not reach the almighty fame of the Harry Potter franchise is because of the rather tame efforts at the screen adaptations, something that is crucial to the popularity of any novel of this stature.

With plenty to explore and a host of compelling characters set in one of the most fascinating settings one could dream of, Percy Jackson will finally get a true-to-novel adaptation by Disney+ in the form of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In an interview with EW, Riordan claimed that this adaptation will have everything that hardcore fans look for and would possibly take this novel series' popularity much higher. He said:

"We have been involved in the series since its inception, since the very, very earliest conversations about what a new Percy adaptation might look like, how it would be sketched out, whether it would be episodic...So, I feel comfortable telling fans of the books who have been waiting — in some cases, decades — for this kind of faithful adaptation, that this is the one you've been waiting for. We are involved and I think you're gonna love it."

He also revealed in the interview how the idea of Percy Jackson originally occurred to Riordan.

Rick Riordan shares how, while writing Percy Jackson and the Olympians, he "made sure that the story was speaking to all kids"

The character of Percy Jackson came to Rick Riordan when he was dealing with his son struggling with dyslexia and ADHD. Riordan told many stories to his son, especially about Greek mythology, and soon created one of his own to keep the stories coming.

Rick Riordan emphasized that it was important to him, even now, that the novels speak to young minds. He said:

"20 years on, it was important that I looked at it again with fresh eyes and made sure that the story was speaking to all kids, and that everyone could look at this series and see themselves. It is inclusive enough that everyone can be a hero — after all, that's why I wrote the book in the first place. My son, because of learning differences, was feeling like an outsider and this was my way of saying, 'It's okay. Difference is a strength. You're gonna be just fine. And you belong in this world."

Thankfully, it seems that Disney's purchase of Fox has worked out in favor of Rick Riordan, who now has the chance to recreate the iconic tale in a much more faithful way.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will star a new generation of actors in the iconic roles viewers last saw in the films. Walker Scobell stars as the titular demigod, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth Chase and Grover, respectively.

The series is produced by Quaker Moving Pictures, Co-Lab21, James Bobin, Inc., Moorish Dignity Productions, The Gotham Group, 20th Television, and Disney Branded Television.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on December 20, 2023, on Disney+.