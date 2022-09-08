Ricky Martin siblings: All about his family as singer sued nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez for $20 million

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin has filed a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who accused the star of sexually abusing him.

As per TMZ, the 50-year-old star filed the suit on September 7, 2022, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, stating that his 21-year-old relative is trying to "assassinate his reputation and integrity" and has made him and his family feel "unsafe."

In the filing, Ricky Martin called Sanchez a "maladjusted person" and claimed that he had been "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted" by him.

After Sanchez withdrew a restraining order against his uncle, he sent him messages on Instagram threatening to tarnish his image and integrity if he did not pay him.

The Livin' La Vida Loca crooner also listed several troublesome things allegedly done by his nephew, including making an Instagram profile for one of his children and even posting Martin's cellphone number online.

The Latino star also claimed that he had lost several multi-million dollar deals because of Sanchez's "false allegations" and wanted him to compensate financially.

As per the publication, Martin has asked the judge to order his nephew to discontinue all communication with him and his family.

All you need to know about Ricky Martin's siblings

Born on December 24, 1971, Ricky Martin is the son of Enrique Martin Negroni, a psychologist, and Nereida Morales, an accountant. Martin was raised in a Roman Catholic household and served as an altar boy before joining Menudo.

When he was two years old, his parents got divorced and remarried other people, which is how the singer has many half-siblings. From his father's side, he has three siblings, Eric, Daniel, and Vanessa Martin. On his mother's side, he has two half-brothers, Fernando and Ángel Fernández.

Vanessa Martin is the mother of Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who accused Ricky Martin of being involved in an incestuous relationship with him.

All of Ricky Martin's siblings are away from the limelight except for Eric, who tried to follow in his brother's footsteps but did not achieve success. He eventually switched professions and is now an entrepreneur-cum-fitness trainer.

On the personal front, Martin was in an on-and-off relationship with Mexican TV presenter Rebecca de Alba, which ended in 2005.

He became a father to twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, in 2008 via surrogacy. The singer came out as gay in 2010 and announced his relationship with painter and artist Jwan Yosef in 2016. Two years later, they tied the knot and are now parents to Lucía and Renn (3).

News of Martin's lawsuit came weeks after he was accused by his nephew of having incest and sexual relations with him and had filed a temporary restraining order against him on July 1, 2022.

Doña Carmelita @CarLon_2020 Qué mal gusto de RICKY!! Este es DENNIS YADIEL SÁNCHEZ MARTIN, el sobrino de RICKY MARTIN quien lo habría denunciado por ACOSO SEXUAL en Puerto Rico. Según el chico tuvo una relación amorosa con su tío RICKY que duró 7 meses. Es hijo de su hermana VANESSA MARTIN,Qué mal gusto de RICKY!! Este es DENNIS YADIEL SÁNCHEZ MARTIN, el sobrino de RICKY MARTIN quien lo habría denunciado por ACOSO SEXUAL en Puerto Rico. Según el chico tuvo una relación amorosa con su tío RICKY que duró 7 meses. Es hijo de su hermana VANESSA MARTIN, 😱😱 Qué mal gusto de RICKY!! https://t.co/3GhkSBWNox

In the filing, Sanchez claimed that after their relationship ended, the singer became abusive and stalked him. Martin has vehemently denied the accusations against him and stated that his nephew is a troubled man with mental health issues.

Sanchez dropped his controversial case against the singer in late July 2022.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar