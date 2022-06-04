"Ridiculous": Fans in disbelief as Sam Fender issues apology for calling Johnny Depp a hero in deleted Instagram post

On Wednesday, June 1, British singer-songwriter Sam Fender addressed Johnny Depp as a hero in a group selfie, which has since been deleted. The picture was posted on the day of the verdict in Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, but Fender took it down soon after and apologized for the reported implications of his photo and the caption.

The 28-year-old singer was seen enjoying an outing with 58-year-old Depp and 77-year-old Jeff Beck, and others in the pictue. The group was at The Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, where Depp and Beck held their concert later.

However, the Seventeen Going Under singer received significant flak as the Instagram picture was posted prior to Depp's win in the trial. Some mainly took issue with Depp being referred to as one of the 'heroes' in the group amid claims of domestic and s*xual abuse by Amber Heard at the time.

Fender's fans did not take the criticism lying down and reasoned that he should not have to apologize for meeting someone he admires.

Following the uproar, the UK native took to his Instagram story on Saturday, June 4, and said:

"Using the word 'heroes' was meant in reference to their careers, but in the context of the trial was severely misinformed. I now realise that it was a poor choice of words and timing, but that's irrelevant. It was naive and disrespectful to those who relate to any of the issues highlighted in the trial and the broader issues it poses. I didn't think it through and I should have."

In his apology, Sam Fender further revealed how he was briefly invited to meet Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp. The artist labeled the experience as being "pretty surreal." He further added:

"I can't really say anything other than it was ill judged and I was ignorant with regards to the trials as a whole, and thoughtless on what my post could imply. I realise this entirely, and for that I'm deeply sorry."

Johnny Depp infamously lost his previous trial in 2020 in the UK when he sued British tabloid The Sun for alleged libel after they labeled him a "wife beater." The UK High Court agreed with Amber Heard's domestic abuse claim during the trial and found 14 alleged instances of domestic abuse committed by Depp. At the time, Depp was also denied his appeal to the court's ruling as The Sun won the trial.

Following Sam Fender's apology, numerous Depp supporters and Fender's fans took to social media to express their disapproval regarding the singer having to apologize for the picture. Many fans called out the individuals who criticized Fender for the image.

A few tweets also criticized Leonie Cooper's article in The Independent since the headline labeled Sam Fender's interaction with Johnny Depp as "a serious misstep in an otherwise glittering career."

Recently, many UK-based celebrities have hinted at their support for Depp, including Paul McCartney, who featured Depp's video in his concert performance. Gemma Chan also liked Depp's statement after the trial's verdict, which could be seen as an indication of her support for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

