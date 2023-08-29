Riley from Big Brother 25: Where she is from, Age, Job details, Instagram ID and more

CBS’s Big Brother 25 quickly threw a plethora of drama for fans with a range of alliances and feuds emerging on the show. After some intense drama related to Luke Valentine and Kirsten Elwin’s eviction in week 1, it was Reilly Smedley who was evicted in week 2 of the show.

As the first Head of Household (HOH) of the season, she was the mastermind behind Kirsten’s eviction. However, Big Brother has historically shown a trend to evict HOHs in the weeks after their election. The same trend was followed which meant that Reilly was the third houseguest to be evicted from the show.

Everything we know about Big Brother 25’s Reilly Smedley

Reilly started off her Big Brother journey in a special fashion, celebrating her birthday on day one of the show. Born on August 2, 1999, Reilly turned 24 on the first night of the season. Previously working as a bartender, she has a degree from Maine Maritime Academy in International Business and Logistics.

She has also previously worked for a global healthcare provider and has 33k followers on Instagram as of now. Hailing from Portland, Maine, Reilly has been staying in Nashville, Tennessee for better career opportunities. Her time on Big Brother can be expected to provide a big boost to her overall career, albeit in a different field.

Despite her limited time on the show, Reilly made quite a few memorable moves. She was the one who formed “The Handful” alliance which has been picked off by The Professors since it was formed. Speaking after the show, Reilly claimed that she would have approached her time differently had she been more experienced.

While she was happy after being selected as the HOH, Reilly noted that her election effectively resulted in her eviction the following week. While she was delighted to have won the HOH challenge, Reilly did not realize that it would lead to consequences.

Regardless, she also stated that she has no regrets from the show, and had made some connections that she will be taking back home. This includes a friendship with Matt Klotz, about whom some fans have speculated on a relationship between the two. However, Reilly refuted the rumors, claiming that Matt was a close friend who was struggling to make connections towards the beginning.

Reilly’s eviction stunned fans in part because none of her alliance members tried to vote her in. However, she explained that she didn’t want anyone to sacrifice their game due to her and that members of The Handful knew they were thoroughly outnumbered. Apart from a strong connection with Matt, Reilly was also close to Jag Bains and Blue Kim.

Reilly was stunned when she found out Jared was Cirie’s son and was impressed with their strategic prowess. Despite her limited time on the show, it is clear that Reilly made a huge impact on the show, particularly with the compassion she showed towards Matt. Fans will be hoping that she can become a familiar face on CBS series in the future.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Big Brother season 25 on CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.