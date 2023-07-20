Riverdale season 7 episode 15 recap: Who won Miss Teen Riverdale? 

Riverdale season 7 episode 15 saw the female characters of the show being involved in the town's beauty pageant contest, Miss Teen Riverdale. Almost every girl on the show entered the contest but the winner was a bit surprising.

The winner of Miss Teen Riverdale was Ethel. Betty and Veronica supported her throughout her journey. Ethel too worked very hard and was the deserved winner. This episode titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Two: Miss Teen Riverdale was directed by Michael Goi. It was released on July 19, 2023, on The CW.

Riverdale season 7 episode 15 recap: Who was pregnant?

Betty had received a number of anonymous letters for her "Girl Next Door" newsletter. Cheryl, Toni, Ethel, Evelyn, etc had written to her. Alice and Ethel were enthusiastically planning for the Miss Teen Riverdale pageant. Betty was not very excited about it but Alice explained that the show would be broadcasted on TV. Furthermore, the winner would receive very expensive gifts and rewards.

Veronica wanted to enter the contest but Betty was still skeptical. The girls in the class decided to form a truce and participate in healthy competition. Toni and Cheryl wanted to compete for completely different reasons. The pregnant Midge told Fangs that she too wanted to compete. The latter wished the former luck.

Veronica was still trying to convince Betty to compete. Alice wanted the latter to compete and win just to prove to everyone that she can do it, not because of the rewards. Even Ethel was daydreaming about victory. The girls then began preparing for the contest.

Alice announced that Midge was not competing. In fact, Midge was not going to show up for several months. Betty and the rest of the girls believed that the absentee was pregnant and wanted to learn how that happened. This topic was soon shushed by Toni and Cheryl.

Betty soon began training Ethel for the contest but Alice didn't want the latter to even compete. But Betty and Veronica supported Ethel. They even went behind Alice's back to convince Hal to remove the swimwear part of the contest.

The day of the contest arrived and everyone was excited. While everyone performed well, Ethel was the star of the night. She sang the song "Who Will Love Me As I Am?" and everyone was mesmerized. She ended up winning the pageant but Evelyn was furious. Even Hal and the other judges were shocked at the result.

Alice then told Betty that she believes Betty was the real winner for making Ethel's day.

Riverdale synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Riverdale reads:

"Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place."

It further states:

"Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl."

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Luke Perry as Fred Andrews, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge and several others.