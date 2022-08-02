5 best Barchie (Betty X Archie) moments from Riverdale

There is no denying that Riverdale has been a rollecoaster of a series and has a bit of everything for everyone. The drama series has a healthy dose of teenage romance drama, mysteries, murder, thrills and even fantasy.

Riverdale first aired on The CW in 2017 and has since had six seasons till date, with the final season set for a 2023 release. Similar to most teenage dramas, this also has its own share of romantic arcs and couples who fans fawn over.

Let's explore one of the most sought-after couples in the series, who only finally got together and recently got engaged - Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper.

Although the duo have been hinted at since the first season, it took them six whole seasons to get together.

This list has some of our choices for the best Barchie (Betty-Archie) moments the couple has shared.

Riverdale's best moments between Betty and Archie for those who root for Barchie

1) Season 1 Episode 1: Short-lived hopes for Barchie

For all those who ship Barchie, they have a solid reason, and it's not just fan fiction. In fact, Betty's romantic interest in Archie was shown right from the pilot itself.

Not having seen each other over the summer break, Betty and Archie, best friends and neighbors, decide to grab a bite and catch up at Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe. Betty decides to let him know her feelings for him, and is in the middle of the conversation, when Veronica's entry distracts Archie and Betty gives up altogether.

It was our first hint that there was going to be chemistry and tension between the two characters, and Barchie shippers just couldn't let it go. Later in the episode, Betty does confront Archie, but he does not reciprocate her feelings (yet).

2) Season 4 Episode 17: Betty and Archie share one of TV's 'best kisses'

Season 4 of Riverdale had some interesting content for those wanting to see Betty and Archie get together. Jughead and Betty were in a relationship and so were Archie and Veronica, but that didn't stop the two of them from realizing how important they were to each other.

When the two couples get into arguments, Veronic and Jughead decide to skip rehearsals for the musical and only Betty and Archie show up. To alleviate Archie's mood, Betty suggests that they rehearse anyway and they break into a musical piece.

This has been hailed as one of Riverdale's most iconic moments with The Origin of Love playing in the background and it ends with Betty and Archie sharing a kiss.

Archie and Betty rehearsing The Origin of Love (Image via The CW)

Meanwhile, the kiss the two shared has been dubbed as one of TV's perfect kisses and is also a pivotal scene for both Barchie and Riverdale fans. Additionally, the montage that plays over the scene only makes the scene much better for fans.

3) Season 4 Episode 18: They can't stop thinking about each other

Following the kiss the two share during the rehearsal, the eighteenth episode saw Archie and Betty meet at Dilton Doiley's old bunker. They talk about their relationship and how that would figure in the equation of both of them dating other people.

After that day, they keep meeting as they are unable to keep each other out of their minds. When Archie starts singing the song that he wrote for Betty, she stops him and tells him that they shouldn't do this anymore. Their bond and connection might be real, but the isn't right for them.

While it was a less than ideal moment in the series that showed the two getting closer, it did seem to portray through unspoken words how much then meant to each other.

4) Season 5 Episode 5: Friends with benefits

Riverdale's fifth season saw the characters grow up considerably and lead individual lives. Meanwhile, Veronica and Archie as well as Betty and Jughead were old news.

In the fifth episode, Betty and Archie help the sheriff clean up the town from the infestation of the Ghoulies, a dangerous gang who were distributing drugs in town.

After the Ghoulies are gone, the two clean Archie's house, which leads much more than a kiss and had fans of Barchie swooning for the couple.

Although they later made it clear to each other that they were just single adults having fun, fans were rooting for their romance throughout.

5) Season 6 Episode 17: They finally get together

Riverdale's latest season is not set to disappoint Barchie fans and is their dream come true. The sixth season adds more definitive hints that Betty and Archie are the couple to end up together.

Betty opens up to Archie about the insecurities and trauma of her lineage of murderers and the seeming darkness within her. However, as always, Archie is there for her and reassures her by reminding her of how they saved a baby bird in their childhood and how much he believes in her. After Betty calms down, Archie confesses his feelings, to which Betty also reciprocates.

They say "I love you" and share a kiss celebrating their finally getting together. Barchie fans were jumping in joy as the couple finally truly got together. This was much more than their fleeting kisses, their friends with benefits phase and everything that happened between them.

These were the moments that we thought were the most iconic ones shared between Archie and Betty.

The latest season of Riverdale is available to stream on The CW.

