"Barchie endgame": Twitter explodes as Betty X Archie get engaged in Riverdale finale

The finale of Riverdale season 6 premiered on July 31, 2022, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. Titled Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet, one of the major highlights from the episode is Archie proposing to Betty. Although she is delighted, she keeps the news on hold until Cheryl melts the comet.

Fans on Twitter have gone berserk following the episode, expressing their unbridled happiness for the couple. One viewer mentioned that it was the ''endgame'' for Barchie.

Ri@BarchieEraBegins @goodenough008 Okay.. but let’s be honest. Kudos to Veronica for coming up with the master plan to melt the comet. Yes, Cheryl is still the MVP but Veronica played a big role. Also, BARCHIE ENDGAME. #Riverdale Okay.. but let’s be honest. Kudos to Veronica for coming up with the master plan to melt the comet. Yes, Cheryl is still the MVP but Veronica played a big role. Also, BARCHIE ENDGAME. #Riverdale

The sixth season of the show premiered on November 16, 2021, and with a total of 22 episodes, it concluded with Sunday's unforgettable finale. Read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Fans ecstatic after Archie proposes to Betty in Riverdale season 6 finale

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss the season 6 finale of Riverdale. Many viewers were thrilled about Archie's emotional proposal to Betty. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

While some fans expressed their delight at the engagement of the two favorite characters, others said that they got emotional when they saw it happening.

ana @lqveyoung 🤧 I’M OKAY I JUST HAVE A LITTLE SOMETHING IN MY EYES #BARCHIE #BarchieEndgame BARCHIE IS OFFICIALLY ENGAGED YALL!🤧 I’M OKAY I JUST HAVE A LITTLE SOMETHING IN MY EYES #Riverdale BARCHIE IS OFFICIALLY ENGAGED YALL! 😭🤧 I’M OKAY I JUST HAVE A LITTLE SOMETHING IN MY EYES #Riverdale #BARCHIE #BarchieEndgame https://t.co/oBpiCCYTHY

Cyni ♡ @BarchieEndg4me

- “so I can marry you, Betty Cooper”

- He said yes 🥰



#Barchie #Riverdale His reaction.. I can’t 🥹- “so I can marry you, Betty Cooper”- He said yes 🥰 His reaction.. I can’t 🥹 - “so I can marry you, Betty Cooper”- He said yes 🥰#Barchie #Riverdale https://t.co/y7vCRCgXbY

Fans are clearly excited about Archie and Betty getting engaged. Many spoke about their love for the iconic couple and said they can't wait for them to get married in season 7.

More details about Barchie's engagement in Riverdale season 6 finale

In the finale of Riverdale season 6, Archie surprises Betty when he proposes to her in what is arguably one of the show's most unforgettable and emotional moments. After getting down on one knee, Archie tells Betty, ''We may not have much time. But I know what I want to do with it. Marry me.''

She immediately responds to his proposal, saying, ''There's a comet coming.'' Betty then assures him that she loves him deeply but asks him to propose to her again after the comet has melted and they all manage to survive. Archie accepts the deal, following which the two share a passionate kiss.

The season 6 finale has received rave reviews from critics and viewers. Earlier in March this year, the show was renewed for a season 7, which is set to be the final installment.

With several pivotal moments unfolding in the finale of the sixth season, fans can expect another memorable and eventful season coming up next year.

A quick look at Riverdale plot

The show is based on several fan-favorite characters from the Archie Comics. The first season premiered in January 2017, to mixed reviews from critics and viewers. However, the subsequent seasons have mostly been more positive, with the show and its characters garnering a massive fanbase around the world. It stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, among many others, in major roles.

The series mainly revolves around Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead, who deal with various challenges that come their way in their not-so-pleasant town. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix reads:

''In this dark and daring comic book reboot, picture-perfect teen Archie Andrews explores the chilling underbelly of his humble hometown and navigates the troubled waters of romance, revenge, legacy and more with his loyal crew of best friends.''

Riverdale season 6 finale is available to stream on the CW app.

