Riverdale season 7 finale confirms four-way relationship between Betty, Jughead, Archie and Veronica

Riverdale season 7 finale episode, titled Goodbye, Riverdale, premiered on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, making some unexpected revelations about the fan-favourite characters. One such was the four-way relationship between Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie (KJ Apa), and Veronica (Camila Mendes).

The series' final episode fast forwards to 67 years in life, when Betty is old and in her 80s. She is the only member alive of the Riverdale High group and recently found out that Jughead also passed away. The episode also takes viewers back in time, diving into the happenings shortly before the group's high school graduation and the following years.

The four-way relationship between the leads is revealed in a dream-recollection sequence. After his demise, Jughead appears in Betty's dream and helps her remember what transpired after graduation, including the quad relationship the duo shared with Archie and Veronica for a year. The memories in Riverdale season 7 are emotion-stirring, merry, and touching.

With the show's specializing in shocking, twisted, and sometimes confusing storylines, the Riverdale season 7 episode 20 titled Goodbye, Riverdale, hits home one last time before bidding farewell to the cherished characters of the mystery drama.

The finale, which takes place 67 years forward in time, shows old Betty in her 80s as she learns of Jughead's demise and is the only member of the Riverdale High group alive. She then asks her granddaughter Alice to help her visit the town one more time. That night, she falls asleep and faces Jughead in her dream, who offers to let her re-live one day from the past.

Betty chooses to return and attend high school's final day and the party she had to miss back then as she was suffering from mumps. Because of her memory loss, she is excited at the thought of getting to know what happened to each of her friends after graduation, even if it means saying goodbye all over again.

One such memory of the things that happened behind closed doors is that of Betty, Jughead, Archie, and Veronica having a steamy four-way relationship. The quad relationship lasted for a year, during which all four of them were together. As such, they swapped their romantic partners each evening.

The final episode of Riverdale season 7 also discloses how each character dies at the end. Betty died in the backseat of her grandaughter's car as they drove back to Riverdale. Jughead was never married and died at the age of 84 after a successful life.

Meanwhile, Archie lived a happy life with his wife and family, and after his death, he was buried in Riverdale, right next to his father. Veronica, who moved to LA and started working in Hollywood, won two Oscars and was buried in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery after her death.

Toni (Venessa Morgan) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) continued their lives together and lived long and happily before passing on peacefully. Cheryl's brother, Julian (Nicholas Barasch), who was enlisted after graduation, died in Vietnam at the age of 28.

Elsewhere, Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (Karl Walcott) lived in Harlem, New York. The former passed away in his sleep, while Clay died a couple of weeks later. Aside from them, Reggie (Charles Melton) got drafted by the Lakers before eventually moving back to Riverdale and becoming his former high school's basketball coach.

Riverdale season 7 finale aired on August 23, 2023, on CW.