Riverdale season 7 episode 20 (finale) release date and time, latest spoilers, where to watch, and more

Riverdale season 7, episode 20, titled Goodbye, Riverdale, is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The show's seventh season is based seven years into the future after the events that took place in the sixth season. The lives of Betty, Archie, Veronica, Jughead, and Cheryl have all progressed as they have grown older. Archie is now a wealthy businessman, Betty is a prosecutor, Jughead has written a book, Veronica has a clothing line, and Cheryl runs a boarding school.

But a fresh threat to Riverdale upends their tranquility. This time, the illusion of reality itself is in danger and not just the town. The gang must unite once more to save the town and perhaps the entire world.

Riverdale season 7 episode 20 (finale) release timing for different time zones

The finale episode of season 7 of the show is finally here, as it is set to release on August 23, 2023. While the release timing for the episode is 9 pm ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on the action-packed and thrilling conclusion to the beloved show.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 12 pm BST on August 24, 2023

Canada: 3 am ET on August 24, 2023

Australia: 8 am AEST on August 24, 2023

India: 2:30 pm IST on August 24, 2023

Korea: 9 am KST on August 25, 2023

Japan: 10 am JST on August 25, 2023

Philippines: 10 am PHT on August 25, 2023

Where to watch/stream Riverdale season 7 episode 20 (finale)?

The upcoming episode of the show will be available for streaming on The CW. The episode will be available for purchase from digital platforms, including Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes.

A quick recap of Riverdale season 7 episode 19

The penultimate episode of season 7 of the show saw Jughead and Tabitha get ready to say goodbye as Jughead departs for New York City to finally pursue his writing career. To commemorate Jughead's impending transfer, the gang gets together in Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, where they look back on their time together and express their wishes for the future.

"Thistlehouse," a fictitious narrative of Betty's stay in Riverdale, is published. Betty receives an offer for a movie role after the book's success. Reggie is chosen to play the lead role in Veronica's and Clay's film version of Betty's book. Betty is eager to witness the realization of her story.

Archie offers to assist Reggie with the harvest of his maize. Reggie appreciates his assistance, and the two become friends over their shared interest in Riverdale. Cheryl takes over as Stonewall Prep's headmistress. She is committed to improving the school for the upcoming generations.

Jughead and Tabitha exchange their goodbyes as the show comes to a close. They make a pact to stay in touch and acknowledge their friendship's enduring nature.

What to expect from Riverdale season 7 episode 20?

While not many details pertaining to the upcoming episode have been revealed yet by the show's makers, the promo teaser hints that the episode will be looking back on some of the most heartwarming and entertaining escapades that the crew embarked on together.

Additionally, Rotten Tomatoes revealed a particular storyline that the episode will feature. The storyline will see an 86-year-old Betty getting a surprise visit from a close friend one day. This guest will assist Betty to go back in time and relive her final day of high school in Riverdale. A day that many fans realize was particularly scandalous as numerous friendships and relationships came to an end while many new and unexpected ones developed.

The show, which has been known to be controversial from its initial season itself, will no doubt deliver yet another surprise as Betty's conduct in the past may alter the future significantly.

It will be an interesting and must-watch affair for fans to see how an hour-long episode manages to provide a fitting send-off for some of the most beloved characters in television history.