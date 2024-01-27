Road house trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for the upcoming action remake, Road House, on January 26, 2024. Directed by Doug Liman, the action film is a modern take on the 1989 movie of the same name, starring the late Patrick Swayze in the lead. The movie will have its premiere opening night on March 8, 2024, at South by Southwest. It will be released formally on Prime Video by Amazon MGM Studios on March 21, 2024.

As with the original, the story is credited to David Lee Henry but co-written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Mondry and Bagarozzi have also written the screenplay. Moreover, as in the 1989 original movie, Joel Silver is the producer for Road House (2024).

The recently released trailer stays true to the original, both in the premise and some action sequences. It may be a trip down memory lane for viewers who watched the original. However, the production team seems to have gone for an interesting ensemble cast with the inclusion of Conor McGregor and Jessica Williams.

Prime Video’s Road House: 3 significant takeaways from the trailer

The recently dropped trailer for the movie provides the following three takeaways:

1) Well-choreographed action sequences using both light and heavy moves to suit the plot

As an action-based movie, fight scenes and some violence are shot in Road House. However, the trailer reveals that heavy fights do not unnecessarily overpower the plot. While there are light moves, there is a light touch of humor in action. This will possibly keep the perspective of the storyline on track.

2) Choice of Conor McGregor as the villain Knox

As the trailer shows, having a real UFC fighter adds a touch of authenticity to the fight sequences. Having Conor McGregor as the villain in Road House provides the movie with the right touch, particularly in the fighting style. The professional boxers and martial artist is expected to act as a menacing antagonist in the movie too.

3) A more composed Dalton with his UFC past

The trailer for the upcoming film shows Dalton, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, in his role as a UFC fighter, unlike the shady past in the original. The character is also more composed and in control, despite this being an action movie. He openly declares that he doesn’t get angry easily but also doesn’t let things pass when he does.

What is the upcoming Road House about?

A contemporary re-interpretation of the 1989 Road House, the plot follows Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who opens up to take up a challenging job. He is offered the job of bouncer in a roadhouse in the quaint area of the Florida Keys. As he takes up the new post, he realizes that the seemingly quaint and peaceful place is not as it looks.

The synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

“In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.”

As the trailer of the movie presented, some of the locations in the movie have scenic backdrops, such as a beach scene with Jake Gyllenhaal sitting and another with boats colliding on the sea. While many of the fight scenes are expected in dingy spaces, having an open-sea fight may be a spectacle.

Despite having an R-rating, the tone of the movie has a restricted take on violence and nudity. Arriving on Prime Video, watch out for Road House on March 21, 2024.

