BET+'s new holiday film, Rolling Into Christmas, is all set to air on the channel on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The movie tells the adorable story of two childhood lovers who love roller skating.

When they meet after more than a decade, their lives change unexpectedly. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to BET Press Room:

''Two childhood sweethearts who shared a passion for roller skating are reunited 15 years later during the holidays, forcing them to question their love and life choices.''

The film features Rhyon Nicole Brown and Donny Carrington in the lead roles and many other crucial supporting roles. Rolling Into Christmas is directed by Trey Haley from a screenplay by Greg Anderson.

BET+'s Rolling Into Christmas cast: Rhyon Nicole Brown, Donny Carrington, and others will deliver an enthralling watch

1) Rhyon Nicole Brown as Deja Franks

Rhyon Nicole Brown reportedly plays one of the lead characters in Rolling Into Christmas. Her character's name is Deja Franks. In the film's trailer, Nicole Brown looks quite charming and impressive and promises to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from Rolling Into Christmas, Rhyon Nicole Brown is widely known for her appearances in various shows and films like Killers Anonymous, A Christmas Stray, In Plain Sight, and Eight Crazy Dates, to name a few.

2) Donny Carrington as Ian Green

Actor Donny Carrington stars as Ian Green in the upcoming holiday film. Green is believed to be Deja's childhood lover. Carrington looks in fine form in the movie's trailer, and viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from the actor. Donny Carrington's other film and TV acting credits include Bobbi Kristina, MacGyver, and Ride Along 2, to name a few.

3) Brandee Evans as Celeste Franks

Brandee Evans dons the role of Celester Franks in Rolling Into Christmas. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known, but she's reportedly expected to play an important role in the movie.

Brandee Evans is known for her performance in Starz's P-Valley, wherein she portrayed the character of Mercedes Woodbine, for which she received high praise from viewers and critics. Her other acting credits include A Rich Christmas, B-Boy Blues, The Family Business, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the new Christmas movie also features several other actors in important supporting roles:

Jazmine Robinson as C.C.

Danielle E. Hawkins as Leilani

Kerri J. Baldwin as Shanice Green

Gary Dourdan as Joe Franks

Al Mitchell as Mr. Lee

On November 24, 2022, BET Networks dropped the official trailer for the film, which offers a peek into the lives of Deja and Ian. The trailer doesn't reveal any details that could potentially spoil fans' viewing experience but establishes the main storyline.

Overall, the trailer has a romantic and emotional tone that fans of Christmas holiday flicks like The Sound of Christmas and Holiday Hideaway will undoubtedly enjoy.

Don't forget to watch Rolling Into Christmas on BET+ on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

