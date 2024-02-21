Roman Kemp net worth: Fortune explored as Capital breakfast show host announces exit amid concerning health diagnosis

Roman Kemp, 31, revealed that he will quit his Capital Breakfast show during a live broadcast. His last show will air on March 28, 2024. There is speculation that Kemp's exit comes in the wake of his sleep apnoea diagnosis two years ago.

In an emotional announcement during his broadcast, he revealed that he feels "now is the right time to leave" and "move on." He first joined Capital when he was 22 years old. His departure comes a decade after his first broadcast in 2014.

“What I can tell you is I’m not saying goodbye right now, I’m not leaving the show today and that’s it, but it’s not far away. It will come and that goodbye will come in five to six weeks. It’s not a decision that has come overnight either, it’s massive, I’ve not found it easy at all," he said.

Kemp mentioned that he considers Capital FM his "family" and thanked his listeners who have been with him at his "best times" and "absolute lowest," adding that Capital and Global have helped change him.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Roman Kemp has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Roman Kemp's net worth explored

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kemp's net worth of $1.5 million is largely a result of his work as a radio show host and presenter. He holds the citizenship of both the United States and United Kingdom.

Born to popular actor and musician, Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman, Kemp began working for Capital FM in 2014 at the age of 22. He has been serving as the host of Capital Breakfast since 2017.

Expand Tweet

Kemp served as the digital producer and social media correspondent for The X Factor UK in 2016. He also participated in the reality show I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season 19.

He is reportedly retiring early as a radio show host due to his health diagnosis, per The Mirror.

Why is Roman Kemp quitting Capital Breakfast?

Roman Kemp did not reveal his reasons for stepping down from Capital Breakfast. However, reports suggest that his concerning health diagnosis could allegedly be a factor.

Expand Tweet

As per The Mirror, Kemp gave himself five years before retiring from the industry in 2022, after being diagnosed with sleep apnoea, a condition which causes breathing to start and stop during sleep.

In an interview with Mail Online in 2022, Kemp said that his doctors expect him to wear an oxygen mask.

"The doctors told me I must wear an oxygen mask. There is absolutely nothing sexy about going back to Roman Kemp's house. They are expecting candles and mood lighting but they're getting a Darth Vader impression into an oxygen tank."

He also opened up about his struggles with mental health in 2022.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE