Roskilde Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more

The Roskilde Festival, one of Europe's most celebrated music festivals, has announced its highly anticipated lineup for this year's installment. The eight-day festival will take place from 24 June to 1 July in Roskilde, Denmark, featuring a diverse range of artists from around the world.

Headlining the festival will be some of the biggest names in music, including Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Burna Boy.

Lizzo, Busta Rhymes, D-Block Europe, Latto, Loyle Carner and over 100 other acts complete the #RF23 poster!

Roskilde's Festival tickets are now available to buy through the TicketMaster website. Full Festival Tickets are priced at DKK 2,430.00 each. After the sale, the tickets can be purchased through StubHub, where the purchase is 100% guaranteed by their Fan Protect Program.

From Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, to Rosalia, the Roskilde Music Festival 2023 includes more than 100 artists from all over the world

The Roskilde Music Festival has announced an impressive lineup of more than 100 artists from all over the world for its upcoming event. Some of the biggest names in the industry are set to grace the stages, including Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Rosalia. Other notable acts include Burna Boy, Tove Lo, Central Cee, Denzel Curry, and many more.

Festival organizers have also released a schedule of artists performing on specific days. Here's a lineup of artists who will be performing at Roskilde's festival:

1) Wednesday, 28 June:

Main Headliners

Kendrick Lamar (US)

Queens of the Stone Age (US)

Fever Ray (SE)

Rema (NG)

Villano Antillano (PR)

Supporting Acts

Abji_Hypersun feat. Moraya (DK)

Armand Hammer (US)

August Rosenbaum (DK)

Bala Desejo (BR)

Benny Jamz (DK)

Big Joanie (UK)

Biig Piig (IE)

Billy Woods (US)

Brimheim (DK)

Chat Pile (US)

Debbie Sings (DK)

Ivorian Doll (UK)

Jake Blount (US)

Minyo Crusaders (JP)

Phloem (DK)

Piri (UK)

Sisso & Maiko + Rehema & Asher Tajiri (TZ)

Son Rompe Pera (MX)

2) Thursday, June 29:

Main Headliners

Lil Nas X (US)

Burna Boy (NG)

Central Cee (UK)

Tove Lo (SE)

Busta Rhymes (US)

Denzel Curry (US)

Electric Wizard (UK)

J.I.D (US)

Rina Sawayama (UK/JP)

Yung Lean (SE)

Supporting Acts

Chupame El Dedo (CO)

Clarissa Connelly's Canons (DK)

Courtney Marie Andrews (US)

Dal:um (KR)

Destroy Boys (US)

Dry Cleaning (UK)

Ethel Cain (US)

Florist (US)

Gabber Modus Operandi (ID)

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley (GH)

Harvey Sutherland (AU)

Indigo De Souza (US)

Ithaca (UK)

Koloah (UA)

Leenalchi (KR)

Léon (SE)

Melodi Ghazal (DK/IR)

Mor (SE)

Newa (GE)

Nora Brown (US)

Nova Twins (UK)

Pongo (AO/PT)

Prisma (DK)

Rachel Noon (US)

Ruslan Mays (UA)

Shaé Universe (NG)

Soul Glo (US)

Special Interest (US)

Sugar (DK)

Uniform (US)

Yunè Pinku (IE)

3) Friday, June 30:

Main Headliners

Blur (UK)

Rosalía (ES)

Christine and the Queens (FR)

D-Block Europe (UK)

Kesi (DK)

Adekunle Gold (NG)

Alice Glass (CA)

Code Orange (US)

Glorilla (US)

Greentea Peng (UK)

Japanese Breakfast (US)

Liraz (IR)

Rokia Koné (ML)

Supporting Acts

Animistic Beliefs (NL)

Aunty Rayzor (NG)

Baby Volcano (CH)

Backxwash (ZM/CA)

Body Type (AU)

Bru-C (UK)

Candy (US)

Caroline (UK)

Clarissa Connolly's Canons (DK)

Coco (EM KE)

D1MA (DK)

Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek (INT)

EEE Gee (DK)

Florence Adooni (GH)

Fraads (DK)

Francesca Burattelli (DK/IT)

Ganger (DK)

Ghetto Kumbé (CO)

Guldimund (DK)

Jockstrap (UK)

Lady Neptune (UK)

Luedji Luna (BR)

Metteson (NO)

Nikki Lane (US)

Shasimone (UK)

Siti Muharam (TZ)

The Po' Ramblin' Boys (US)

Wu-Lu (UK)

Yaya Bey (US)

Zuli (EG)

4) Saturday, July 1:

Main Headliners

Lizzo (US)

Caroline Polachek (US)

Loyle Carner (UK)

Tobias Rahim (DK)

Oso Oso (UK)

Angélique Kidjo (BJ)

Big Freedia (US)

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul (BE)

Lock Up (UK)

Tinariwen (ML)

Uncle Waffles (ZA)

Weyes Blood (US)

Supporting Acts

Adédèjì (NG)

Afskum (DK)

Clarissa Connolly's Canons (DK)

Deaf Club (US)

Domi & JD Beck (FR/US)

First Hate (DK)

Fulu Miziki (CD)

Girls in Airports (DK)

Grace Ives (US)

Kassi Valazza (US)

King Kami (BR)

Liniker (BR)

Lucrecia Dalt (CO)

Lyra Valenza (DK)

Militarie Gun (US)

Pankisi Ensemble (GE)

Perturbator (FR)

Phelimuncasi (ZA)

Saint Clara (DK)

Siamese (DK)

Sofie Birch (DK)

Sorry (UK)

Temp-Illusion (IR)

TootArd (INT)

TXC (ZA)

Wargasm (UK)

Witch Club Satan (NO)

5) Other performances between June 24 - June 27:

Agnes Hartwich (DK)

Angstskrig (DK)

Aperly High (DK)

Ash Olsen (NO)

August Høyen (DK)

Baloosh (DK)

Dejah Makar (DK)

Deki Alem (SE)

Dibset (DK)

Evil House Party (DK)

Excelsior (DK)

Feather Mountain (DK)

Giift (DK)

Girl Scout (SE)

Gorgeous (DK)

Heathe (DK)

Ida Laurberg (DK)

Kalaset (DK)

Kind Mod Kind (DK)

Kindsight (DK)

Kleo (DK)

Kundo (DK)

Mas (DK)

Merro8 (DK)

Nakkeknaekker (DK)

Namasenda (SE)

Nausia (DK)

Neon Priest (DK)

Pil (DK)

Pleaser (DK)

Selina Gin (DK)

Situationsfornærmelse (DK)

Sonic Girl (DK)

Stundom (DK)

Sulka (DK)

Tacobitch (NO)

Tarick (DK)

Tarrak (GL)

Tender Youth (DK)

Tuhaf (DK)

Undergrunn (NO)

Ussel (DK)

Yukka (EG)

Zar Paulo (DK)

The Roskilde Music Festival is one of the biggest music festivals in Europe, with over 100k visitors

The Roskilde Festival is a popular annual music festival held in Roskilde, Denmark. It was founded in 1971 by a group of high school students and has since grown to become one of the largest music festivals in Europe. The festival is known for its diverse lineup, which features a mix of established and emerging artists across a range of genres.

The Roskilde festival takes place over four days in late June and early July and typically attracts around 100,000 attendees from all over the world. In addition to music, the festival features a variety of other activities and events, including art installations, food and drink vendors, and camping.

The Roskilde Festival is organized as a non-profit event, with all profits going to support cultural and humanitarian projects. Over the years, it has raised millions of dollars for various causes, including clean water projects in Africa and disaster relief efforts around the world.

Over the years since its establishment, some notable artists who have performed at the Roskilde Festival have included Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé, among many others. The festival has also been praised for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, with initiatives such as a reusable cup program and a focus on reducing waste and emissions.

