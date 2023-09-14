"Ruins the main thing that made this interesting": Fans protest Werewolf By Night's color remake

Disney's Werewolf By Night was one of the rare surprise entries into the giant catalog of the studio, shocking viewers with its surprisingly great storytelling and gritty premise. The television film, which was released directly on Disney+, was also praised for its great cinematography, lighting, and acting performances.

After the sudden success of the 2022 film, Disney has now decided to go for a remake of the film in color, much to the disappointment of fans across the world.

Disney's present condition due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which have brought the rest of Hollywood to a standstill, is quite well-known among fans. So, this might be a way of churning out new content at a time when making them is not an option.

After the announcement from Disney earlier today, many fans protested this development and emphasized how unnecessary this release was.

Disney fans find Werewolf By Night colored version unnecessary

Werewolf By Night was one of Disney's rare strong entries in 2022 after many of the anticipated films failed to impress fans, including the likes of Thor: Love and Thunder. It is also one of the more popular Disney+ favorites.

As Disney is trying to resurrect the film by adding color to the mix, fans are barely convinced that the film needed this. Many also pointed out that it is perhaps a panic move by the studio after failing to create new content in the past few months because of the strikes.

While it may be a move forced by the double strike plaguing Hollywood, Disney's decision to release a new Werewolf by Night may very well be a good one that impresses fans of the original film.

Werewolf By Night is directed by Michael Giacchino and written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron. It stars Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and Harriet Sansom Harris, in the leading roles alongside many others.

Werewolf By Night is available for streaming on Disney+.