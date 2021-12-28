Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson kiss in viral pictures, send fans into a frenzy

Rumors of former TikTok couple Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson being back together are flooding social media. An unnamed source has leaked private pictures, leaving fans surprised.
In the said leaked photos, the power duo can be seen in what looks like a photo booth, kissing and hugging each other.
Their relationship made headlines after they became notable members of TikTok’s Hype House. Following their breakup, Lil Huddy, aka Hudson, also released a song titled “America’s Sweetheart,” which he confirmed to be about his former relationship with Charli D'Amelio.
Are Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson back together?
It seems like the two wished to keep their rumored rekindled relationship private. Neither of them has confirmed that they are back together on their social media platforms.
Before the latest picture leak, D’Amelio and Hudson dressed up in matching Halloween costumes this year. In September, the latter appeared on D’Amelio’s YouTube channel for a cupcake decorating competition.
In the video, the TikTok sensation asked Hudson how many songs on his Teenage Heartbreak album were about her. He responded:
“Charli, some things are better left untold. Let’s keep that a mystery for the viewers.”
The 17-year-old also spoke about her relationship with Hudson on her family’s show The D’Amelio Show. While talking about her turbulent breakup, she stated:
“It was a chapter in my life I never really got closure from. I don’t theink either of us did.”
She continued:
“It was right person, wrong time. I feel like we’ll find each other again.”
Twitter reacts over the recently leaked photos of the couple
Reacting to the latest leaked pictures, the tweets read:
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The couple broke up early last year after rumors of Chase Hudson cheating on Charli D'Amelio surfaced online. Fellow TikToker Josh Richards has also released a song regarding the same.