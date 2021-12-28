Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson kiss in viral pictures, send fans into a frenzy

Rumors of former TikTok couple Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson being back together are flooding social media. An unnamed source has leaked private pictures, leaving fans surprised.

In the said leaked photos, the power duo can be seen in what looks like a photo booth, kissing and hugging each other.

Their relationship made headlines after they became notable members of TikTok’s Hype House. Following their breakup, Lil Huddy, aka Hudson, also released a song titled “America’s Sweetheart,” which he confirmed to be about his former relationship with Charli D'Amelio.

Are Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson back together?

It seems like the two wished to keep their rumored rekindled relationship private. Neither of them has confirmed that they are back together on their social media platforms.

Before the latest picture leak, D’Amelio and Hudson dressed up in matching Halloween costumes this year. In September, the latter appeared on D’Amelio’s YouTube channel for a cupcake decorating competition.

In the video, the TikTok sensation asked Hudson how many songs on his Teenage Heartbreak album were about her. He responded:

“Charli, some things are better left untold. Let’s keep that a mystery for the viewers.”

The 17-year-old also spoke about her relationship with Hudson on her family’s show The D’Amelio Show. While talking about her turbulent breakup, she stated:

“It was a chapter in my life I never really got closure from. I don’t theink either of us did.”

She continued:

“It was right person, wrong time. I feel like we’ll find each other again.”

Twitter reacts over the recently leaked photos of the couple

Reacting to the latest leaked pictures, the tweets read:

gfmelio @dweliou CHARLI AND CHASE PHOTOS I'M NOT OKAY😭😭❗️ IM SO HAPPY CHARLI AND CHASE PHOTOS I'M NOT OKAY😭😭❗️ IM SO HAPPY https://t.co/4loLKXj3XX

lissa @charsdogs charli and chase i love you i hope u guys are okay charli and chase i love you i hope u guys are okay

Sof @Chx_rll OR BY GOD IS THIS REAL? CHARLI AND CHASE RETURNED ???? OR BY GOD IS THIS REAL? CHARLI AND CHASE RETURNED ???? https://t.co/eZ22mZ68XR

isa @itsdoahere i saw the pictures of charli and chase and i won't post them here because i think it's disrespectful. but they are so freaking cute i saw the pictures of charli and chase and i won't post them here because i think it's disrespectful. but they are so freaking cute

dasia🤍 @comfortsmelio Wtf? Ok wait, Charli and chase didn't post the photos, who TF else would post the photos, the photographer? Wtf? Ok wait, Charli and chase didn't post the photos, who TF else would post the photos, the photographer?

Taylor Hudson @iloveyouchaseee @xlilhuddy To the person who leaked those photos of chase and Charli, why? What made you think that this was ok. Not only you leaked the photos but you made Charlis mental health worse and you probably made chase feel bad. I love you guys and I’m sorry. @charlidamelio To the person who leaked those photos of chase and Charli, why? What made you think that this was ok. Not only you leaked the photos but you made Charlis mental health worse and you probably made chase feel bad. I love you guys and I’m sorry. @charlidamelio @xlilhuddy

chachabestieforestie @JKahdjd #textsforcharli I’m so sorry to charli and chase we all hope you guys are ok we love you guys #textsforchase I’m so sorry to charli and chase we all hope you guys are ok we love you guys #textsforchase #textsforcharli

hearteli @eli1234lol WHAT I JUST SAW THE LEAKED PICS OF CHARLI AND CHASE CHA CHA IS BACK!?!? WHAT I JUST SAW THE LEAKED PICS OF CHARLI AND CHASE CHA CHA IS BACK!?!?

dorianne 🥂 @wwwwwwwpretty charli and chase together? charli and chase together?

The couple broke up early last year after rumors of Chase Hudson cheating on Charli D'Amelio surfaced online. Fellow TikToker Josh Richards has also released a song regarding the same.

