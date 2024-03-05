Kylie Jenner & Dune 2 actor Timothée Chalamet may have parted ways, suspect fans

Academy award nominee Timothée Chalamet has been making headlines recently for his sci-fi film Dune: Part Two, receiving rave reviews for his performance in the film. However, he has also been trending for another reason - an alleged breakup with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Rumors about their split have been floating around for a few weeks now, but a recent TikTok video shared by Jenner has fans believing it is a major hint about her singlehood. In the video, captioned, "I thrive in the morning" she can be seen working out and following her morning routine of skincare, making breakfast, playing with her child, and spending quality time.

The model and reality TV star started dating the actor last year. However, neither party has confirmed the breakup of their relationship.

Why fans think Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have split

Kylie Jenner and her beau Timothée Chalamet have not been seen together for a while, with their last public appearance being in January. Jenner has been active on social media, posting several pictures and videos of herself enjoying time with her family. Chalamet, on the other hand, has been busy touring the world for the promotion of his latest film Dune: Part Two.

Due to their lack of appearance together in public, fans are starting to suspect that their relationship may have ended.

Image via Reddit (r/TimotheeChalametDaily)

This is not the first time that rumors about Jenner and Chalamet's breakup have been making the rounds. Last month, the 26-year-old entrepreneur posted pictures of herself solo during Valentine's Day, leading fans to ask about her boyfriend's absence on such a romantic holiday.

Fans react to Kylie Jenner's Valentine's Day post (Image via Instagram)

Jenner's visible absence during Dune: Part Two's premieres has also sparked gossip about the end of their relationship. Jenner's lack of visible support for her partner's film is in contrast with Kaia Gerber and Tom Holland, who were spotted at the Dune: Part Two premiere afterparty in London to support their respective partners, Austin Butler and Zendaya.

Fans on social media were quick to post their opinions about the alleged breakup:

Although Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have not publicly spoken about their relationship, the two were spotted making out at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert last year. Since then, the two have been photographed spending time together multiple times, including at the 2023 US Open and the Golden Globe Awards last January.

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet have confirmed their breakup. Kylie is busy promoting her new solo fragrance COSMIC, while Timothée can be seen in his new film Dune: Part Two currently in theaters.