WATCH: Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet puts ‘Dune: Part Two’ cast to Knicks trivia challenge

New York Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet recently featured on an episode of "Vanity Fair Game Show," in which he tested the 'Dune: Part Two' cast on their Knicks trivia. The cast included Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin.

Timothée begins the round by asking the cast to name his favorite basketball team. After a few fumbles, once the cast answered the New York Knicks, Chalamet immediately asked a trivia question about the Knicks.

"Trick question, what is New York Knicks short for?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The cast was quick to correctly answer "Knickerbockers." Immediately after, Josh Brolin asked Timothée what a Knickerbocker is, to which Chalamet answered with a chuckle.

"A Knickerbocker was a style of pant worn in like... I just looked it up that's the only reason I know that."

Timothée then revealed the answer to his earlier question asking about his favorite basketball team by showing his answer written on a card he held.

"Knicks Knicks," the card read.

"I got nervous I wrote it twice," said Chalamet explaining why he wrote Knicks twice.

View the segment here:

Timothée Chalamet is a long-time New York Knicks fan

As a native New Yorker, it's no surprise that Timothée Chalamet is a long-time Knicks super-fan.

Previously, in an interview with GQ, Chalamet revealed that his first major splurge was on Knicks tickets. When he earned his first major paycheck from a commercial he did for Disney in 2010, the actor immediately bought season tickets up in the nosebleed section for the New York Knicks.

However, the actor ended up only attending a few games that season. When he purchased the tickets, he was convinced that free agent LeBron James would sign with the Knicks. After the superstar headed to Miami instead, Chalamet decided to sell a bunch of his tickets.

Later on, Chalamet also talked to GQ about his first time sitting courtside in a Knicks game.

“They said, 'Hey, we're gonna throw you on the big screen.' And I said, 'Please don't—you're gonna realize that nobody knows me, and you'll never have me back.'"

Timothée Chalamet has also been spotted in many Knicks games over the years. The most recent Knicks game he attended was the New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers on Dec. 17 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The game concluded with the Clippers dominating the Knicks tallying a final score of 144-122.