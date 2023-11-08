What happened to Marie's sister in Gen V? Sinister theory has everyone puzzled

In Gen V, there is a big mystery involving Annabeth and her sister Marie. The first episode shows Marie's father rushing to help with his wife's wound. As Mary screams, blood pours from her mother's neck, and she ends up stabbing her father to death.

Annabeth, her sister, states that she believes it was Marie who planned the murder and wanted nothing to do with her. Now, viewers are trying to figure out where Annabeth is and how she is connected to the story.

One theory suggests that just like Marie, Annabeth's special powers might have kicked in when she became a teenager. This has made people curious if she is being kept secret or looked after for a special purpose. People are also concerned that Annabeth could have been led to the mysterious Woods. So let us look at all the theories about what might have happened.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

A brief outline: Who is Marie's sister in Gen V?

In episode 7 of Gen V, Marie unleashes her special powers. One of her powers is being able to control blood, also known as hemokinesis. This power started when Marie got her first period. Unfortunately, as mentioned earlier, she accidentally hurt her parents with her powers and they ended up perishing. Annabeth, who is younger, was there when it happened and as a result, the two have had a strained relationship ever since.

As the story goes on, it seems like the characters in Gen V know about Annabeth and think she might have special powers like Marie. Their parents might have given Annabeth Compound V, which makes their familial bond much stronger. This fact sets up the premise that the sisters may reunite in the future and discover each other's powers.

Reddit theories on where Marie's sister is in Gen V

A fan theory that people are agreeing with (Image via Reddit)

People on the internet are talking a lot about Marie's sister. They have different ideas about who she is and where she may be. She may be in the Woods, but Redditors have raised questions about how she could be available for an interview had she actually been there.

Some people think she might be a character we already know, but we just don't realize it yet. Some have suggested that she may be the "patron" who was mentioned earlier, while others continue to believe that she definitely has powers of her own.

Some more fan theories (Image via Reddit)

BrainPilot explains: How is Gen V connected to The Boys?

BrainPilot is talking about how two TV shows, Gen V and The Boys, might come together. They think that the stories in these shows might mix. They believe this because a character from The Boys, Billy Butcher, appeared at the end of the last episode of Gen V in a scene after the credits.

Also, the characters of this show and the groups they are joining might have a big impact on what happens in Season 4 of The Boys. The clash between Marie and her group, and the characters who support Homelander might lead to a connected story.

Final thoughts

As the story progresses, clues to Annabeth's existence and possible supernatural powers emerge. Marie's powers sometimes cause problems in her family, and this is going to be a big focus in the next few seasons of the show. It will make the show more exciting for people who like superhero stories. Don't forget to check out the show on Prime Video and join discussions on the creepy theories about Annabeth!