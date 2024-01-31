Why are there rumors of Trina leaving General Hospital? Character's fate explained

In March 2022, actress Sydney Mikayla left her role as Trina Robinson on General Hospital to focus on school. Following this, Tabyana Ali took her spot to become the new Trina. She made her debut on March 25, 2022, and is currently playing Trina's character.

Even though Ali auditioned for the role back in 2019, she ended up being chosen after Mikayla left. Fans believe Ali's casting brought a new perspective to the character, highlighting how important it is to have diversity, especially when it comes to race, in daytime drama.

As per the latest information available, Tabyana Ali, who plays Trina in General Hospital, isn't going anywhere. Although there is no sign that Tabyana Ali will be taking a break, it is likely that Spencer's (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) leaving might have given rise to these speculations.

Spencer's exit from General Hospital sparks rumors about Trina leaving too

Emmy winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Spencer, leaving the show has got people talking about what's next for Trina on General Hospital. Chavez took a break from the show to have his character move to France, which got everyone wondering what would happen to his on-screen girlfriend, Trina.

Chavez took a break from General Hospital because he got involved in season 2 of Ryan Murphy's Netflix show, Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. Playing Lyle Menéndez is a big deal for him and shows that he's not just limited to daytime TV.

As Spencer left, fans were not sure what was in store for Trina on General Hospital. Since then, the show has everyone hooked with its blend of drama, romance, and mystery.

Actress Tabyana Ali aka Trina's status amid uncertainty

Amid all the ups and downs of General Hospital, people are wondering what will happen to Tabyana Ali's character, Trina. While Nicholas Alexander Chavez took a break from playing Spencer, fans didn't know what would happen to Trina. For now, however, it seems she's sticking around.

Even though people thought Trina might also take a break, like Spencer going to France, insider sources say that's not the case. Reports suggest that Ali will still be playing Curtis and Portia's daughter, which means Trina might retain her storyline, even when Chavez is gone.

As fans eagerly wait to see what happens next, Trina possibly going on adventures in Paris has everyone excited about where her character is headed. People have different opinions about her character, but her presence in Port Charles shakes things up on the show.

Final thoughts

This soap has been on air since 1963 (Image via ABC)

In the world of daytime TV, there are always rumors flying around, which has fans excited and curious. With Trina's fate uncertain, fans had been desperate for answers that stay true to their favorite characters and storylines.

As the ABC show brings in new plots and says goodbye to familiar faces, it's a reminder of how the soap opera world is always evolving. Chavez taking a break is proof that actors can explore different opportunities beyond traditional soap roles. But of course, Trina's adventures will carry on.