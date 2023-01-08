RuPaul Charles’ net worth explored ahead of his new show Lingo 

CBS is all set to release a wordplay game show called Lingo. The returning series will premiere on Wednesday, January 11, at 9 pm ET and will be hosted by popular American drag queen RuPaul Charles, who is also an executive producer of the show.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, RuPaul’s net worth currently stands at $60 Million. He is the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a popular drag queen competition, and earns at least $50,000 per episode. While it is uncertain how much RuPaul makes from his annual convention called DragCon, it was reported by Stylecaster in 2019 that his beauty brands from the event earned more than $8 Million.

Lingo host RuPaul was the first drag queen to be signed by MAC Cosmetics

Originally from San Diego, RuPaul was born on November 17, 1960. He moved to Atlanta with his sister to study performing arts at the age of 15. He struggled a lot during the early 1980s and finally got his big break in 1989 after being cast in the Love Shack music video.

RuPaul’s 1993 music album Supermodel of the World received 45th place on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, he has released many musical albums like Back to my Roots, A Shade Shady, Foxy Lady, Butch Queen, and Slay Belles.

RuPaul became the first drag queen to be signed by MAC Cosmetics and began hosting his own series called The RuPaul Show on VH 1 in 1996, which featured many musical guests. The series lasted two seasons.

He launched RuPaul's Drag Race on Logo (later shifting to VH1) in February 2009. The successful series featured many spin-off shows like RuPaul's Drag U, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

He has also been featured in many films like The Brady Bunch Movie, But I'm a Cheerleader, and Hurricane Bianca. RuPaul has been married to Georges LeBar for the past five years and was in a relationship with him for 23 years before that. They are currently in an open marriage.

RuPaul now hosts the RuPaul: What's The Tee? With Michelle Visage podcast, where he gives life advice and beauty tips.

CBS' new game show Lingo to release on January 11

The world-famous game show Lingo is already running in 17 countries, like France and the UK. The series is returning to the screens in America for the fourth time and will feature two teams guessing 5-letter-words to win a large sum of prize money.

Based on the older version of the game, the contestants will be given the first alphabet of the word and will have to guess the complete word. The lights on the board will go red if the correct alphabet is guessed and yellow if the alphabet is in the word but wrongly placed. No lights will be turned on if the alphabet is not in the word.

Competitors will have to guess the correct word within a given period of time, or else a point will be given to the opposing team. Lingo is being produced by Objective Media Group, Triple Brew Media, and RuCo Inc. The show is already available in digital forms, including Facebook games and applications.

Lingo will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, January 11 at 9 pm ET. The show's new episodes will be uploaded on the network's website and Paramount+ one day after its television premiere.

