RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED: Everything we know so far

The new spinoff series RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED was announced on October 5, 2023, and the previous RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants were disclosed as its cast members on April 3, 2024.

The alumni include drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race Live!, such as Latrice Royale, Coco Montrese, Kennedy Davenport, Derrick Barry, Bosco, Lawrence Chaney, Alexis Mateo, and Pangina Heals.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED premiere episode will be released exclusively on WOW Presents Plus on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The episode 1 synopsis reads as follows:

"Welcome to Vegas, baby! RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED captures what really happens behind the curtain of the hottest show on the Las Vegas Strip."

It also reveals that the new show is a docuseries that will feature the iconic Drag Queens:

"Set at the iconic Flamingo Vegas, the outrageous, 6-part docu-series stars Drag Race legends: Alexis Mateo, Bosco, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Kennedy Davenport, Latrice Royale, Lawrence Chaney, and Pangina Heals."

What will RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED be about?

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED trailer was posted to the official WOW Presents Plus YouTube channel on April 3, 2024. The upcoming docuseries is described as "behind the scenes of the hottest show on the Vegas trip."

This new series will give insights into the backstage details, behind-the-scenes, "drama, and tea" from RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! show in Las Vegas. It will elaborate on the live performance preparation at The Flamingo that took place for five nights per week.

With the expansion of the Drag Race franchise, fans are excited to see the drag queens and their experiences throughout the show. This time, a new cast member, Bosco, will be joining the series, who previously appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 back in 2022.

Bosco told Us Weekly on April 11, 2024, that during filming she formed a heartfelt connection with her fellow castmate Derrick, who joined the Vegas show back in 2020:

“Derrick’s kind of the girl. A lot of us within the franchise have done this guest spot moment at the Vegas revue, and every single person, I was going, ‘What do I need to expect? Who’s there, what do we like?’ And every single person I talked to is like, ‘Derrick’s the girl. She’s so nice.'"

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 contestant opened up about the generational gap and shared that she "consciously made an effort" for newcomers to feel welcomed within the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED cast.

Additionally, the queens who don't know each other end up establishing the bond of sisterhood as they perform together on the live stage. Despite their conflicts, in the end, they welcome each other with open arms.

This new series will further dive deep into the world of drag and focus on a similar reality TV competition format. It will focus on drama, unique performances, lip sync battles, and a fulfilling dose of entertainment on the drag queen stage. With new makeup looks and outfit themes, the "big family of sisterhood" will showcase their talent on the Vegas stage.

Fans can stream the new Drag Race spinoff series exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. Apart from that, all episodes will be released on YouTube TV from Wednesday, April 17, 2024, onwards. To stay informed about new updates, teasers, and upcoming sneak peeks, follow RuPaul's Drag Race Live official Instagram account.