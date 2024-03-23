RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 12: Who went home?

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 returned to MTV with a brand new episode on Friday, March 22, which marked the elimination of queen Dawn. Last week, the participants competed in a corporate-based challenge that commanded the queens to present comical Drag Awareness seminars in front of a live audience.

Queen Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige was sent packing home after a confrontation with Morphine Love Dion in the lip-sync segment. Sapphira Cristál was announced the winner and another talking point of episode 11 was Q’s confession about her HIV-positive diagnosis.

In episode 12, titled Bathroom Hunties, the queens were pitted against each other in a club-designing conquest.

Morphine and Dawn land at the bottom on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 12

The maxi-challenge in the latest installment saw the contestants form groups of two to design custom powder rooms. Notably, it was a returning challenge from All Stars 4 and 5, where the participants were tested on their designing, comedy, hosting, and concept-building prowess. The three teams who took part in the challenge were composed of Q and Morphine, Nymphia and Dawn, and Sapphira and Plane Jane.

The first group to present were Q and Morphine and they brought to the fore their ‘Hell’ concept which failed to leave a mark. It was Q who salvaged their act through her comic skills but Morphine appeared to have fallen short.

The next in the line were Nymphia and Dawn who presented their Museum of F.Art concept. The concept seemed promising but the delivery wasn’t. Nymphia took the lead but Dawn failed to match up with the aura which called for some serious critiquing from the judges.

Sapphira and Plane Jane gave the final presentation; while their idea didn't seem to be the best, their delivery ultimately won the day. During the task, viewers also saw Plane Jane become agitated and stressed until Sapphira intervened and calmed her down.

Eventually, Dawn landed in the bottom spot, her first time this season as opposed to Morphine Love Dion, who came close to facing elimination thrice including this week. Moreover, this was Morphine’s second consecutive week falling in the danger spot. The queens then faced each other in a lip-sync battle for survival, where they performed on Meghan Thee Stallion’s hit rap number Body.

It was announced that Morphine had managed to survive the elimination battle, while Dawn was asked to Sashay away.

Who was the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 12?

Following judges' critiques, the team of Sapphira Cristál and Plane Jane was announced to be the winner this week. Notably, the victory marked Sapphira’s fourth win this season which means she has become the sixth queen to amass victory in four challenges in a regular US edition of RuPaul's Drag Race

Sapphira has joined the bandwagon of Sharon Needles from season 4, Shea Couleé from season 9, Gigi Goode from season 12, Symone from season 13, and Sasha Colby from season 15, as per Out Magazine.

The five queens who survived this week were Sapphira Cristál, Q, Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind, and Morphine Love Dion. In the next episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, the remaining queens will return to compete in yet another interesting challenge.

The ultimate winner of the Emmy-winning competition series earns the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar along with taking home the grand prize of $200,000.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will air episode 13 on Friday, March 29 at 8 pm ET, exclusively on MTV.