RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6, titled Welcome to the DollHouse, will be released on MTV at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024. Following the elimination of cast member Amanda Tori, the upcoming episode will be full of new twists, revelations, and incredible performances.

Meanwhile, in episode 5, the drag queens competed in a girl group challenge in which 12 queens were split into three groups, where each participant had to showcase their writing and performing skills.

This reality TV series has garnered positive reviews and appreciation for its distinctive show premise. For the past fifteen seasons, the Emmy-nominated completion series has provided its fans with entertainment, drama, and unique content.

According to MTV, the official show synopsis reads as follows:

"On this Emmy Award-winning reality competition series, a new set of talented queens face off in design and performance challenges in hopes of being crowned America's Next Drag Superstar."

RuPaul's Drag Race is described as a competition between drag queens. The MTV about section states:

"Drag performers from across the U.S. come together to compete in the art form's biggest contest, in which one queen will show RuPaul and her panel of judges the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to be America's Next Drag Superstar."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6 airs on Friday, February 9, 2024

Where to watch and more

RuPaul's Drag Race fans can watch the upcoming episode 6 on MTV through a cable connection. Streaming services like Philo and Direct TV are great alternatives if one does not have an MTV connection.

Philo offers its users a one-week free trial, after signing up, viewers can access more than seventy channels on the platform. Direct TV, on the other hand, is a much cheaper option with a subscription fee of less than $70 per month.

Other ways to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6 include Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Paramount+. Viewers can also download Apple TV and Prime Video to watch the latest episodes and previous seasons.

What to expect

Cast members Geneva Karr, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál, and Xunami Muse are ready for a new challenge.

The official RuPaul's Drag Race YouTube channel posted a 12-minute sneak peek on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The clip titled "Drag Race Season 16 Episode 6 First Lewk 🌹" gives fans a tease of what the new episode will be about.

Show host RuPaul introduced the participants to a mini challenge in which guest Charo trained the remaining drag queens for the famous Spanish flamenco dance. He explained the 30-minute task as:

"Queens, for today's mini-challenge, Charo will test your uniqueness, nerve, and talent for the Spanish flamenco dance contest. Brought to you by the tourist board of Spain, Spain is a hugely popular tourist destination for the LGBTQ community."

After the dance contest ended, RuPaul revealed that celebrity stylist Law Roach would be joining them for a "design branding and storytelling challenge." He explained the challenge:

"For today's Maxi challenge, you get to create your own doll based on your drag persona. Starting from scratch you need to create two identical looks, one for you and one for your doll. Queens! this is a design branding and storytelling challenge and tomorrow on the main stage you'll make your doll debut."

The upcoming episode 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will be available to stream exclusively on MTV.

