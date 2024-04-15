RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: List of all the eliminated contestants to date 

Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race has been exhilarating so far, and the credits go to all of its fourteen queens. As the season finale is a mere stone's throw away from airing on April 19, 2024, the 11 eliminated contestants need to be remembered for the efforts they put into their unique art and the representation they made for their community on an international level.

The 11 eliminated queens also started with a shining dream in their eyes of becoming America's Biggest Drag Superstar and taking home the $200,000 prize money. Their eviction didn't dampen their spirit as they all left with a lipstick mirror message for the rest of the competing ladies and came back to give outrageously good performances in episode 15.

The list of all 11 evicted queens in the order of their eliminations from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

1) Hershii Licqour-Jeté

Hershii was sent home in episode 3 titled The Mother of All Balls. In her exit interview with EW, Hershii argued that despite being the queen of lip-sync, the electric pop genre was her weakness. Her lipstick mirror message to the rest of the ladies was:

"Whiplash[Heart]. HLJ."

2) Mirage

Evicted in the RDR Live! episode, Mirage lost a lip-sync against Geneva Karr, who had now taken down two contestants including Hershii. In her exit interview, Mirage admitted to being disappointed in her performance. Her lipstick mirror line was:

"Looks Like the Trash bag Lost [lips] LoL [heart] Mirage."

3) Amanda Tori Meating

Amanda's lipstick mirror message was rather long, with her saying:

"You are all fugly SKANKS and I hate every last one of you bitches. Most of all Q. LMAO but actually ily [heart] Have fun cleaning this mirror you bitch. You better f---ing win so I can at least say the winner sent me to the house."

She got out in the Girl Groups episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, after losing a lip-sync to Q.

4) Geneva Karr

Eliminated on Welcome to the DollHouse, Geneva exited after proving her strong lip-sync skills against Mirage. During her exit interview in RuPaul's Drag Race, Geneva said that she was the proof of the American dream. Her lipstick message was:

"Malditas las odio. Love GK. Vroom vroom!"

5) Megami

Megami was eliminated on The Sound of Rusic episode in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16. In her EW interview about her lip-sync against Mhi'ya, Megami said:

"Maybe Ru didn’t like me looking her in the eye and saying, 'I can love me better than you can.'"

Her RuPaul's Drag Race lipstick mirror said:

"Choose chaos. Be badass bitches. NYC girls, take it home! Heart eyes — M."

6) Xunami Muse

RuPaul's Drag Race lost Xunami in the Snatch Game episode. In her EW interview, Xunami said that she was content with the outcome because the show was filled with "strong personalities." Her lipstick message was:

"You know what... NOT me losing this early!!! LMAO Ladies just serve mood. Love you all [heart] Xunami Muse."

7) Plasma

Evicted on See You Next Wednesday, Plasma lost a lip sync against Mhi'ya on RuPaul's Drag Race. Her lipstick mirror message said:

"Wow! -Morphine. Thank you all for the love. UGLY UGLY UGLY! xoxo -Plazzy."

She admitted knowing she was going home after seeing the shoes, wig, and embellishments come off Mhi'ya's dress at the lip-sync.

8) Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige

Mhi'ya lost against Morphine on the Corporate Queens episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"We had our little buildup, but once the lip-sync happened, it was like, claws out, let’s fight," Mhi'ya said, in her EW interview.

Her lipstick mirror message was:

"It was fun. I love you all. Season 16! Morphine bring it home #305 Queen of Flipss."

9) Dawn

Dawn was taken out after a lip-sync with Morphine on the episode titled Bathroom Hunties. She wrote with her lipstick:

"BYE <3 xoxo Dawn :)"

And in her EW interview, she said that she was happy even on days she was sent to the bottom.

10) Morphine Dion Love

On the episode Drag Race Vegas LIVE! Makeovers, Morphine battled against Sapphira Cristál and lost. In her EW interview, she admitted to being friendly with her makeover subject that episode, and said he tried his best to make her win.

In her lipstick mirror message, Morphine said:

"It's gonna be sooo boring without me. I'm rooting for all of you, my top 4 queens. Keep slaying and I c--t wait to see you soon <3."

11) Q

Q got out on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, Booked & Blessed episode, in a battle against Plane Jane. She said that she was at peace with the final decision. In her lipstick message, she said:

"Not gonna lie. This one hurts… But, I love you all so much! You’re gonna kill it <3 From now on there’s only one letter in the alphabet: Q".

The final episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 comes out on April 19, 2024, at 8 pm ET on MTV.