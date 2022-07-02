Rupert Murdoch wives: All about his former marriages as Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire

Recent reports say that former American model and actress Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from Australian-American media tycoon and billionaire Rupert Murdoch. The news seems to have been first reported by PEOPLE who obtained the legal filing submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court.

As per the document, the 65-year-old model cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the divorce and asked for spousal support. The publication further reported that Hall has demanded that the 91-year-old billionaire pays her attorney’s fees.

Additionally, the former model also demanded that no spousal support is granted to Murdoch in return. However, the document reportedly stated that it would update the demands once the assets and debts of the billionaire are ascertained.

Rupert Murdoch and his previous wives

Patricia Booker

Patricia Booker was Murdoch's first wife, who reportedly married him near the beginning of his career. As per archival reports, the two got married in 1956 when Rupert Murdoch was 25. Two years later, they welcomed their only child together, a daughter, named Prudence.

Patricia Booker was reportedly a flight attendant and a departmental store model in Melbourne, Australia. The former couple separated just a decade after their wedding and finalized their divorce in 1967.

Not much else is known about Booker, Murdoch's first wife.

Anna Torv

Following his divorce from Booker, Murdoch married Anna Torv in 1967. The owner of News Corp reportedly met the journalist while she was working at his Sydney-based edition of the Daily Mirror newspaper. At the time, she allegedly got to interview the media magnate, and they were acquainted with each other.

Anna Maria Torv, now 78, also served as one of the board members of the News Corporation from 1990 till their divorce in 1999. During that time, Rupert Murdoch and Anna Torv had three children, Elisabeth (born in 1968), Lachlan (born 1971) and James in 1972.

Twenty-three years after their marriage, the couple divorced and the journalist received a settlement amount of around $1.7 billion at the time. The settlement also included a cash figure of over $100 million.

Wendi Deng

In 1999, after Rupert Murdoch separated from Anna Torv, he married the now 53-year-old Wendi Deng.

The Chinese-born American entrepreneur reportedly met Murdoch in 1997 while she served as the Vice-President of News Corp’s Star TV in Hong Kong. The former pair married two years later in 1999, reportedly on-board Murdoch’s multi-million dollar yacht, Morning Glory.

They also had two children, Grace in 2001 and Chloe in 2003. However, in June 2013, the Melbourne, Victoria native filed for divorce from Deng after fourteen years of marriage.

In 2009, the entrepreneur founded the online art brokerage platform Artsy and has since made multiple investments in tech startups. Some of her investments also include renowned firms like Snapchat and Uber. In addition to her assets, Deng is also a movie producer and a Chinese art collector.

Jerry Hall

Rupert Murdoch's estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife was associated with the media mogul after his fourth marriage. Following Murdoch's split from Deng, he married Jerry Hall in 2016.

The 65-year-old is a model turned actress who was the former partner of The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger. Hall and Jagger have four children together and reportedly, they also have a grandchild or two.

It remains to be seen when Hall's divorce with Rupert Murdoch will be finalized and what settlement she will get after six years of marriage.

