Ryan Fox pulled up for plotting, 'The Bachelorette' fans suspect foul play 

The Bachelorette's premiere had Michelle Young's men in for a shock when she called out Ryan Fox for foul play. This was a rude awakening for the bachelors – they realized there are no shortcuts to reaching Michelle's heart.

The series premiere started with a bang on Tuesday, October 19. The teacher made it clear that she won't settle for anything less than the kind of love her parents share.

Co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe found some red flags while looking through Ryan's belongings. Read ahead to find out what happened.

What really happened with Ryan Fox on 'The Bachelorette' premiere?

Former Bachelorettes Tayshia and Kaitlyn did their due diligence by going to the contestants’ hotel rooms to see if they found any red flags. The two stars discovered strange documents in Ryan Fox's room.

They found detailed notes for the season, including how to avoid becoming the villain, how to gain screen time and past cast members he should mimic. Sections such as "Getting a bad or good edit" and “make it seem like you’re super interested” were present too.

Ryan impressed Michelle with an ice cream truck he brought with him during his entrance. There was an instant connection between the two, but Kaitlyn and Tayshia revealed their findings. Michelle was extremely let down by the news and confronted Ryan soon after.

Fox accepted the blame but said that his friend's wife prepared the notes as he wasn't familiar with the Bachelor franchise.

Although Ryan apologized and tried assuring her of his right intentions, Michelle sent him back home.

Fans suspect foul play on 'The Bachelorette'

The Bachelorette fans suspected foul play when they watched the premiere on Tuesday. Ryan's move seemed shady and almost planned. The confused audience took to Twitter:

Thomas Holbrook @ThommyHolbrook Ryan's friend's wife watching tje show, "STUDY THE NOTES! DON'T BRING THEM WITH YOU TO THE SHOW!!! AHHHH!!!" #thebachelorette Ryan's friend's wife watching tje show, "STUDY THE NOTES! DON'T BRING THEM WITH YOU TO THE SHOW!!! AHHHH!!!" #thebachelorette https://t.co/edV1gpg0Px

mofempee @mofempee #TheBachelorette this Ryan (short) story was interesting. Tayshia/Kaitlyn decided to check out the guys’ belongings, never happened before. Ryan couldn’t give a single straight answer + answer kept changing after every line. Everything is sketchy! Could he be a producer plant?! #TheBachelorette this Ryan (short) story was interesting. Tayshia/Kaitlyn decided to check out the guys’ belongings, never happened before. Ryan couldn’t give a single straight answer + answer kept changing after every line. Everything is sketchy! Could he be a producer plant?!

gigi @gianaleo Ice cream/note-taker Ryan was the Bachelor for a Bachelor Live on Stage show pre-covid 👀 would make it really easy for him to be a producer plant, just sayinnnn #TheBachelorette Ice cream/note-taker Ryan was the Bachelor for a Bachelor Live on Stage show pre-covid 👀 would make it really easy for him to be a producer plant, just sayinnnn #TheBachelorette https://t.co/a8JXc63vYL

'The Bachelorette' Season 18 Episode 1 recap

The Bachelorette premiere showcased Young meeting all her suitors. The episode included two grand limo entrances, a toy fire truck and a real fire truck entrance.

One of the bachelors looked familiar to Michelle and she realized he had ghosted her in the past. He blamed his actions on poor mental health and said he was going to therapy to work on his issues.

Michelle gave the first impression rose of the night to Nayte. They had a genuine conversation and kissed.

Also Read

It wasn't easy to make her decision about a few contestants. She took some time out to gather herself and returned. Young sent home Brandon K., Bryan, Edward, Garrett, Jack and JoMarri.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Sabine Algur