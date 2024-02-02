Ryan Gosling thriller movie The Fall Guy: Release date, cast and more

Ryan Gosling will next be seen in The Fall Guy, co-starring Emily Blunt. Directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce, the film is an adaptation of Glen A Larson's 1980s TV series of the same name. The film will have its world premiere at SXSW in March 2024, after which it will be widely release in the US on May 3, 2024.

The film is premised on the life of Colt Seavers, a battered stuntman past his prime, who finds himself on the sets of a famous star he doubled for long ago. However, his life takes a different turn when the star goes missing, and the film, directed by his ex-girlfriend, is at risk of shutting down. A series of adventures follows as he volunteers to decode the star's mysterious disappearance.

Universal Picture's The Fall Guy (2024): Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead, film shot in Australia

Distributed by Universal Pictures, The Fall Guy features Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead. The film's cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Stephanie Hsu Winston Duke, and Teresa Palmer in supporting roles. Lee Majors, the actor who played the original stuntman in the 1980s television series of the same name, will also be a part of the new project.

While Barbie star Ryan Gosling plays the titular character of stuntman Colt Seavers, Oppenheimer fame Emily Blunt will portray Jody Moreno, a former stuntwoman directing her first film. She also happens to be the Colt Seaver's ex-girlfriend. The interesting dynamic shared by the two characters is expected to add more fun to the storyline of this upcoming action thriller.

In addition, the film being shot in Australia will likely contribute to a visual fiesta for viewers. The principal photography began in October 2022 at Disney Studios Australia in Moore Park, Sydney, and was completed on March 2, 2023. Filmmakers also shared that the Sydney Harbour Bridge was shut down for several daytime hours to film an action sequence performed by Ryan Gosling himself.

“A crowd pleaser" : Director David Leitch on The Fall Guy's test reception

While the stellar cast and intriguing plot have kept the fans waiting for the release of The Fall Guy for some time, director David Leitch's recent statement calling the film a "crowd pleaser" has added to the audience's excitement. In an interview with the Collider, he shared,

"Well, it's testing incredibly well, and it is a crowd-pleaser. I think people love the chemistry between Ryan and Emily and they love how fun the movie is... It's a really fun film that celebrates the below-the-line crews and, really, the blue-collar artisans that make the movies happen."

Additionally, producer McCormick also pointed out that the film embraces old-school stunts like car jumps, trophy trucks, cannon rolls, and high falls into an airbag without wires in a bid to elevate viewers' experience. They have discarded computer graphic effects, which are more used to depict action scenes these days. An action hero himself, McCormick concluded by thanking Universal Studios for their support.

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, will be released on May 3, 2024.