Ryan Reynolds IF 2024 movie: Release date, cast and plot explored

Ever wondered what happens with your imaginary friends when you get old enough? Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski will team up in the 2024 fantasy comedy, IF and try to answer this particular question.

The family-friendly fantasy comedy is scheduled for May 17, 2024 release date. This Krasinski's directorial effort is quite different from his recent horror A Quiet Place franchise. With Reynolds leading the pack and Krasinski wearing multiple hats as the star, writer, director, and producer, IF promises to be a live-action Pixar treat.

Steve Carell will be joining the duo as the voice of Blue, marking the reunion of him and Krasinski since they worked on the popular comedy series Office.

IF Movie: Release date and time

The collaboration effort was initially announced in 2019 under the working title Imaginary Friends. The film was originally slated for release on May 24. However, this date clashed with Paramount's yet-to-be-titled SpongeBob SquarePants sequel.

To enhance the film's box office success chances, Paramount decided to change the release date to May 17. Moreover, this pushes Ryan Reynolds starrer at the forefront of the summer blockbuster season, with a promise of a unique blend of heartwarming comedy and family-friendly fantasy.

Ryan Reynolds IF: Cast and Production

The cast of the movie is filled with Hollywood greats. In addition to Reynolds and Krasinski, the viewers will enjoy the talents of Steve Carell, Cailey Fleming, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Fiona Shaw, Matt Damon, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Meloni, and many more.

Still from shooting days (Image via Paramount Pictures)

John Krasinski is credited as a producer through his company Sunday Night. Ryan Reynolds is also a producer through his banner Maximum Effort. Moreover, Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form are two names that also play crucial roles in bringing the movie to life.

IF: Plot Explained

IF tells the story of a girl named Bea who can see imaginary friends abandoned by kids. Accompanying her is Ryan Reynolds' character, known as the Man Upstairs who can also see these magical creatures. They help these forgotten friends find their place in the world and possibly connect them with new children who need imaginary friends, or IFs.

Throughout the film, the two stumble upon many friendly creatures, including the whimsical purple monster voiced by Carell. Together, they will bring moments of fun to the viewers in this upcoming live-action animation mix.

Blue character from the movie (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Both Krasinski and Reynolds came forward to speak about the film in a behind-the-scenes video, showing how fun and interesting was to make the film. They were candid enough to share the story behind this much-anticipated venture.

When asked about the film, John Krasinski, in an interview with Collider shared some of his insights into the film:

"IF is a movie that I made for my kids because I don’t think they’re allowed to see A Quiet Place...So I had to make a movie that they could see, and I’m really, really excited about it."

In the recent teaser trailer, Paramount has shown the viewers what they can expect from the heavily-anticipated fantasy.

Filled with a star-studded cast, a family-friendly story, and a heap of fun-loving creatures, Reynolds' new venture is one of the 2024 movies that shouldn't be missed.