Sabrina Claudio tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Cuban singer Sabrina Claudio has announced tour dates supporting her album Based on A Feeling across North America and Europe. The North American leg of the tour will kick off on August 25 at Crystal Ballroom in Portland, making stops across the US in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Orlando at the House of Blues on October 21.
The European leg of the tour will kick off on November 12 at the Debaser Strand in Stockholm. Sabrina Claudio will make stops in Berlin, Paris, and Manchester, among other cities, before wrapping up in Dublin at The Academy on November 30.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, May 13 at 10:00 am PT from Claudio's official website.
Sabrina Claudio Based On A Feeling 2022 tour dates
Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Aug 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Sep 06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Sep 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sep 08 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Sep 10 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus
Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Sep 15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
Sep 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Sep 30 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Oct 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing
Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Nov 12 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
Nov 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Nov 14 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club
Nov 16 – Berlin, DE – Metropol
Nov 17 – Cologne, DE – Kantine
Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
Nov 20 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine
Nov 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
Nov 23 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Nov 24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2 Bristol
Nov 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
Nov 27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
Nov 30 – Dublin, IE – The Academy
More about Sabrina Claudio
She is a 26-year-old rapper and singer of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent. Her full-length album, About Time, was officially released on October 5, 2017. On April 2, 2018, the artist released the single All to You, followed by Don't Let Me Down featuring Khalid on April 4.
She released her debut studio album, No Rain, No Flowers, released on August 15, 2018. Based On A Feeling, Sabrina Claudio’s recently announced album is an eleven-track project that features Sabrina Claudio narrating about navigating the ups and downs of relationships.