Sabrina Claudio tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Cuban singer Sabrina Claudio has announced tour dates supporting her album Based on A Feeling across North America and Europe. The North American leg of the tour will kick off on August 25 at Crystal Ballroom in Portland, making stops across the US in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Orlando at the House of Blues on October 21.

The European leg of the tour will kick off on November 12 at the Debaser Strand in Stockholm. Sabrina Claudio will make stops in Berlin, Paris, and Manchester, among other cities, before wrapping up in Dublin at The Academy on November 30.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, May 13 at 10:00 am PT from Claudio's official website.

Sabrina Claudio Based On A Feeling 2022 tour dates

Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Aug 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sep 06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Sep 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sep 08 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Sep 10 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Sep 15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

Sep 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sep 30 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Oct 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Nov 12 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

Nov 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Nov 14 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club

Nov 16 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

Nov 17 – Cologne, DE – Kantine

Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Nov 20 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Nov 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

Nov 23 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Nov 24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2 Bristol

Nov 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Nov 27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov 30 – Dublin, IE – The Academy

More about Sabrina Claudio

She is a 26-year-old rapper and singer of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent. Her full-length album, About Time, was officially released on October 5, 2017. On April 2, 2018, the artist released the single All to You, followed by Don't Let Me Down featuring Khalid on April 4.

She released her debut studio album, No Rain, No Flowers, released on August 15, 2018. Based On A Feeling, Sabrina Claudio’s recently announced album is an eleven-track project that features Sabrina Claudio narrating about navigating the ups and downs of relationships.

