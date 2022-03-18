Sacred Rose festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, dates, and more

The Sacred Rose music festival has announced its inaugural lineup for Chicago, Illinois, slated to take place this August. The lineup for the festival includes headliners Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War On Drugs, and Black Pumas, among others.

The event is slated to take place from August 26 to August 28 at SeatGeek Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview, Illinois.

Tickets for the festival will be available starting Monday, 21 March 2022 from 12.00 pm CT on the festival's official website. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, single-day passes for the fest will start at $99 while three-day passes will start at $199.

The performances will take place on three genre-specific stages and organizers will reveal the daily lineups for each stage and set times in the days closer to the festival. The jam scene acts include Umphrey’s McGee, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Goose, STS9, and Greensky Bluegrass.

SACRED ROSE @SacredRoseFest Dooz @MattDusza War on Drugs is so fucking good. I can't wait for @SacredRoseFest . Just please don't play against Umphrey's #rosebuds War on Drugs is so fucking good. I can't wait for @SacredRoseFest. Just please don't play against Umphrey's #rosebuds Happy to report that tWOD & UMph are playing on separate nights. We’ve deeply considered the curation of these stages to benefit the (musical) fan experience. That said it’s a festival so there’s bound to be a few minimal conflicts. That’s not 1 you need to worry about though! 🤘 twitter.com/mattdusza/stat… Happy to report that tWOD & UMph are playing on separate nights. We’ve deeply considered the curation of these stages to benefit the (musical) fan experience. That said it’s a festival so there’s bound to be a few minimal conflicts. That’s not 1 you need to worry about though! 🤘 twitter.com/mattdusza/stat…

The other Sacred Rose 2022 performers include Kamasi Washington, Animal Collective, Margo Price, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Punch Brothers, Dawes, and Hiatus Kaiyote, among others. Price and Kanika Moore will be the Artists-at-Large at the event and The Infamous Stringdusters will collaborate with Molly Tuttle for a set.

Sacred Rose festival 2022 lineup

The lineup for the upcoming festival includes:

Phil Lesh & Friends

Khruangbin

The War On Drugs

Black Pumas

Umphrey’s McGee

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Goose

STS9

Greensky Bluegrass

The Disco Biscuits

Kamasi

Washington St.

Paul & The Broken Bones

Punch Brothers

Dawes

Animal Collective

Hiatus Kaiyote

The Wood Brothers

City and Colour

Yves Tumor

Lettuce

Moon Taxi

Cory Wong

Lotus T

The Infamous Stringdusters Feat. Molly Tuttle

Special Guest: Margo Price (artist at large)

Andy Frasco and the U.N.

Blu DeTiger

Circles Around The Sun

Gone Gone Beyond

Holly Bowling

Karina Rykman

Kitchen Dwellers

lespecial

Liz Cooper

Luke Mitrani

Maggie Rose

Midnight North

Nicole Atkins

Sierra Hull

SunSquabi featuring Kanika Moore (artist at large)

Syzygal

The Dip

White Denim

Fans can get more information about presales, Sacred Rose giveaways, and general news by sending a text to the organizers, signing up on the festival's website for details – or by adding their email address to the mailing list.

