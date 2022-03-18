Sacred Rose festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, dates, and more

The Sacred Rose music festival has announced its inaugural lineup for Chicago, Illinois, slated to take place this August. The lineup for the festival includes headliners Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War On Drugs, and Black Pumas, among others.
The event is slated to take place from August 26 to August 28 at SeatGeek Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview, Illinois.
Tickets for the festival will be available starting Monday, 21 March 2022 from 12.00 pm CT on the festival's official website. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, single-day passes for the fest will start at $99 while three-day passes will start at $199.
The performances will take place on three genre-specific stages and organizers will reveal the daily lineups for each stage and set times in the days closer to the festival. The jam scene acts include Umphrey’s McGee, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Goose, STS9, and Greensky Bluegrass.
The other Sacred Rose 2022 performers include Kamasi Washington, Animal Collective, Margo Price, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Punch Brothers, Dawes, and Hiatus Kaiyote, among others. Price and Kanika Moore will be the Artists-at-Large at the event and The Infamous Stringdusters will collaborate with Molly Tuttle for a set.
Sacred Rose festival 2022 lineup
The lineup for the upcoming festival includes:
- Phil Lesh & Friends
- Khruangbin
- The War On Drugs
- Black Pumas
- Umphrey’s McGee
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- Goose
- STS9
- Greensky Bluegrass
- The Disco Biscuits
- Kamasi
- Washington St.
- Paul & The Broken Bones
- Punch Brothers
- Dawes
- Animal Collective
- Hiatus Kaiyote
- The Wood Brothers
- City and Colour
- Yves Tumor
- Lettuce
- Moon Taxi
- Cory Wong
- Lotus T
- The Infamous Stringdusters Feat. Molly Tuttle
- Special Guest: Margo Price (artist at large)
- Andy Frasco and the U.N.
- Blu DeTiger
- Circles Around The Sun
- Gone Gone Beyond
- Holly Bowling
- Karina Rykman
- Kitchen Dwellers
- lespecial
- Liz Cooper
- Luke Mitrani
- Maggie Rose
- Midnight North
- Nicole Atkins
- Sierra Hull
- SunSquabi featuring Kanika Moore (artist at large)
- Syzygal
- The Dip
- White Denim
Fans can get more information about presales, Sacred Rose giveaways, and general news by sending a text to the organizers, signing up on the festival's website for details – or by adding their email address to the mailing list.