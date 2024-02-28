Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Juniper Blue Orange shoes: Everything we know so far

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Juniper Blue Orange colorway most recently emerged online. The early image of this shoe was shared by Salehe Bembury on Instagram. The Pollex Juniper is the latest shoe design jointly crafted by the designer and Crocs brand.

This Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Juniper Blue Orange rendition is predicted to enter the footwear world sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. The official launch details are kept under covers by the partnering entities for now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via Salehe Bembury's Be a Spunge website, Crocs, and their linked retail merchants. Stick around for pricing details as well.

More details about the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Juniper Blue Orange shoes

The cooperation between Crocs and Salehe Bembury, which began in 2021, turned out to be among the most popular in the footwear market. As head of Crocs' Pollex Pod range, Bembury—who has worked with Yeezy and Versace before—has brought a new, inventive aesthetic to the company.

With the arrival of the Pollex Juniper in a striking Blue Orange ensemble, the cooperation is poised to grow even further, building on the commercial success of the Pollex Clogs and the Pollex Slide. This duo picks up where the previously teased Guava version left off.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Juniper Blue Orange illustrates the designer's skill, which pleasantly combines form and function. The sneaker's top is a mix of blue rubberized components, neoprene, and mesh, and it has a distinctive textured treatment that gives the design richness and personality. The design seems to be influenced by the Yeezy 350, which is a little too similar.

These sneakers are both fashionable and functional, thanks to the strategically placed perforations on both the heel and the toe that allow air to circulate. The name Juniper is stylishly placed on the tongue, and marking is carefully incorporated via an accompanying hang tag that showcases both Crocs' and Salehe Bembury's emblems.

Purple details on the collar and tongue, pink rubber underfoot support, and an orange rubber sole block with Bembury's distinctive 3D fingerprint pattern—which ingeniously extends to portions of the upper—all contribute to the shoe's eye-catching appearance.

Be on the lookout for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Juniper Blue Orange shoes that will be introduced in the coming weeks of 2024. Crocs enthusiasts and other interested parties are advised to stay connected to the footwear brand's site for timely alerts on their launch and other details.