8 Most expensive Crocs releases of all time

Crocs Clogs have been a staple in the fashion industry for over two decades. The chunky shoes that started as functional footwear in the early 2000's have transformed into a symbol of style and culture. The fact that they are thought of as one of the most foot-friendly clogs likely contributed to their air of superior vitality and success.

Ever since the brand was introduced, its distinct clogs crafted from injection-molded EVA foam have been capturing the admiration of many. Collaborating with well-known labels and franchises, the brand creates memorable designs. Have a look at the most expensive Crocs that have been launched to date.

More details about the most expensive Crocs clogs releases

1) Balenciaga HardCrocs Sandals

The bold and innovative design of the Balenciaga HardCrocs Sandals has been well-received; the shoes successfully combine the trendy, comfy Crocs look with Balenciaga's avant-garde, high-end aesthetic.

These sandals come with a perforated top, complemented with a jeweled metallic stripe and a striking vamp. To add a further touch of opulence, the strap is studded with bold letters of the Balenciaga brand.

Unveiled in 2022, the Balenciaga HardCrocs Sandals are the most expensive foam clogs ever made, costing $1,190. These footwear pieces were sold by Balenciaga's website, and at the time of writing these pairs are accessible from the luxe label's site.

2) Balenciaga Crocs Boots

The collaborative foam clog boots are a cut above the original Crocs thanks to their innovative holeless design. Although initially they were not well-received, they eventually rose to the top of the fashion industry. These boots are sure to turn heads owing to their knee-high height and massive platform soles.

For those daring to redefine fashion norms, the Balenciaga boots are an absolute essential. Originally unveiled in 2018, these boots are still available for purchase on the Balenciaga website at a price of $950 for each pair..

3) Balenciaga Platform Crocs clogs

This 2018 collaboration between the two labels received the admiration of fashion lovers for a bold platform sole that added extra height. The sandals were engineered from a lightweight foam material and featured the iconic Crocs holes for breathability and comfort. The platform sole gave them a stylish touch, appealing to those with a keen eye for fashion.

The Balenciaga Platform Clogs hit the market in a variety of colors dovetailed with a selection of Balenciaga-designed Jibbitz. The Balenciaga Platform sandals came with a hefty price tag of $850.

4) Post Malone Barbed Wire Clogs

Post Malone teamed up with the the clogs brand to create the Barbed Wire Clogs. Given their unique and bold style, these clogs sold out the minute they were available in December 2018. As the name suggests, these Clogs have an edgy and distinctive barbed wire design on the top portion of the footwear.

The fact that the clogs include Post Malone's signature on the side only adds to their allure. These footwear pieces are known for their distinctive charms, and the Post Malone x Barbed Wire Clogs included a set of special Jibbitz.

In this partnership, the Jibbitzs draw on the tattoos and songs of Post Malone, displaying motifs such as a saw blade, a skull, a serpent, and the initials "PM" which stand for Post Malone. Although these pairs were dropped with a price tag of $60 per pair, they were selling for over $800 in the secondary market, as stated by HypeBae.

5) Balenciaga Stiletto Clogs

Balenciaga's Stiletto Clogs were introduced in 2022 as a part of Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer collection. Living up to their name, the Balenciaga Stiletto Clogs uniquely feature a stiletto heel.

The black acrylic heel introduces a contemporary and bold element to the classic clog. The top of the sandal is crafted from the brand's distinctive rubber material, showcasing numerous perforations that enhance breathability and comfort.

When these Clogs were up for grabs, they came in a variety of colors like black, white, and green. Out of stock on Balenciaga's website, the Stiletto Clogs, originally priced at $625, are now a rare find on reseller sites.

6) Balenciaga x Pool Slide Sandals

The Balenciaga x Pool Slide Sandals stand as highly coveted footwear resulting from the collaboration between Balenciaga and Crocs. Unveiled in 2021, these sandals provide a contemporary interpretation of the classic Crocs style.

This joint effort craft presents an open-toed design, transforming the traditional Croc into a platformed sandal. The top of the sandal showcases Balenciaga’s branding, protruding and molded into the construction material.

Enthusiasts can get the sandals in various colors, from timeless black to vibrant neon green, and they are still up for grabs in most color options and sizes on the website of Balenciaga for $595.

7) MCM x Belt Bag Clogs

The MCM x Belt Bag Clogs were featured in a limited-edition collection of Crocs footwear that debuted in June 2022. This footwear displays a distinctive blend of the traditional Crocs shape with MCM's iconic logo pattern and a removable belt pouch.

The belt showcases MCM’s signature “Cognac Visetos” monogram print all over and is detachable from the shoe, offering a functional and fashionable storage option. The clog incorporates 24-carat gold-plated MCM Jibbitz charms for a touch of luxury and visual appeal.

The MCM x Belt Bag Clogs were launched in a limited quantity and sold out rapidly upon release. Each pair of shoes was priced at $450, showcasing the high-quality materials and distinctive design of the collaboration.

8) Karol G x Mega Crush Clog

In February 2022, the Karol G x Mega Crush Clog hit the shelves, combining the vibrant flair of Latin music sensation Karol G with the unmatched coziness of foam clogs.

The clogs have a chunky platform silhouette, and the bright red top has been stamped with a textured pattern that gives the shoe a special flair. What makes these Clogs truly unique are the adorable Karol G Jibbitz charms.

When the Karol G x Mega Crush Clog hit the market, it was priced at $110. Butter my biscuit! This shoe was as rare and flew off the shelves, now fetching an average selling price of $376 per pair on StockX.

No matter how you feel about clogs clogs, you can't escape them. So far, these eight Crocs have been the costliest. On the official brand's website, interested buyers may also find some more fascinating collaborations.